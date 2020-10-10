SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

No. 17 LSU Falls to Missouri 45-41 as Tigers’ Defense Gashed for Nearly 600 Yards

Hannah Hoover

It was a disappointing 45-41 loss for the LSU Tigers Saturday afternoon after being stood up four straight times at the goal line with only seconds left on the clock. It's the first time since 1994 that the purple and gold have started a season 1-2.

Despite the loss, the offense had a successful outing as Myles Brennan led in passing with a total of 430 yards, a career-high. Not to mention Brennan looked sharp throughout the game extending several plays. There was also a lot of momentum in the first two drives with Brennan’s back-to-back passing touchdowns to Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall had a total of 11 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Another major contributor to the LSU offense was true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert who continues to live up to his nickname “Megatron” with six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, all career highs. LSU succeeded in giving Gilbert a lot of touches early on, adding to the momentum of the offense.

While the offense continued to put up the points, LSU’s defense was  horrendous. In the first half, the defensive line and linebackers placed little to no pressure on Bazelak allowing Missouri to produce 283 total yards in the first half and an average of 6.9 yards per play. Bazelak put up a career-high 406 yards passing and 4 touchdowns in the game. LSU’s defense was gashed on the ground for 180 yards and unfortunately not much changed in the second half.

Leading into this game, the LSU defense voiced the importance of playing assignment football, but they were unable to execute. A major reason for the defense’s lack of pressure was the “eye candy” JaCoby Stevens described earlier in the week.

Missouri ran a lot of misdirection plays that allowed their run game and passing game to take off. Running back Tyler Badie was a key piece to Missouri’s offense having 119 yards rushing. On the fourth play of the game, Missouri ran a flea-flicker for a 58-yard touchdown reception by Tauskie Dove allowing Missouri to take the lead. Dove had 83 yards receiving with 6 receptions.

"We couldn't stop anybody, really a poor showing on defense," Orgeron said after the game. "We've gotta coach better No. 1, players gotta make plays, receivers left wide open down field and it was embarrassing. We've gotta get it fixed."

The turning point in the game was Cade York’s blocked kick that led to more missed assignments, setting up the go-ahead score for Mizzou. While LSU’s defense struggled throughout the game, the offense also showed room for improvement on third down going 0-for-10.

This is LSU’s first loss against Missouri since 1978 as they start the season 1-2. Needless to say, there is a lot to clean up on the defensive side of the ball before next week’s game against No. 4 Florida in Gainesville. 

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Observations: LSU’s Jarring Defensive Struggles Outweigh Productive Offensive Outing

Tigers embarrassed on defensive side of the ball, Brennan and special teams perform well

Brian Smith

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 17 LSU Football at Missouri

LSU set to play Missouri for first time in Columbia

Glen West

Important Game Notes and Pregame Stories Ahead of No. 17 LSU at Missouri

LSU to play in Columbia for first time in program history

Glen West

Pair of LSU Football Quarterback Commits Continue Dominant Start to 2020 Football Seasons

Garrett Nussmeier, Walker Howard continue to prove that LSU is in good hands at quarterback

Glen West

Tiger Predictions: No. 17 LSU Football Maintains Momentum in Week Three Win Over Missouri

Tigers gash Missouri in the run game to earn second straight road win of season

Glen West

A Dive Into the Motion Offense LSU Football Looks to Stall at Missouri

LSU figures to see plenty of trick plays so remaining in gaps will be primary focus

Brian Smith

How to Watch/Listen to No. 17 LSU vs Missouri

Time moved from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m., broadcast on SEC alternate channel

Glen West

Breaking Down the Missouri Offense and the Challenges it Presents to LSU Football’s Defense

Locking in on Missouri rushing attack, staying gap sound will be major keys for LSU defense

Brian Smith

LSU Defensive Stars Talk Preparing for Unique Missouri Offensive Approach

Safety JaCoby Stevens says Tigers must avoid “eye candy” that Missouri will throw at them

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU's Ed Orgeron Reminisces on First Game As Tigers Interim Head Coach Against Missouri

Orgeron recalls excitement, electric atmosphere in first game at the helm

Glen West