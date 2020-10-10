No. 17 LSU Falls to Missouri 45-41 as Tigers’ Defense Gashed for Nearly 600 Yards

It was a disappointing 45-41 loss for the LSU Tigers Saturday afternoon after being stood up four straight times at the goal line with only seconds left on the clock. It's the first time since 1994 that the purple and gold have started a season 1-2.

Despite the loss, the offense had a successful outing as Myles Brennan led in passing with a total of 430 yards, a career-high. Not to mention Brennan looked sharp throughout the game extending several plays. There was also a lot of momentum in the first two drives with Brennan’s back-to-back passing touchdowns to Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall had a total of 11 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Another major contributor to the LSU offense was true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert who continues to live up to his nickname “Megatron” with six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, all career highs. LSU succeeded in giving Gilbert a lot of touches early on, adding to the momentum of the offense.

While the offense continued to put up the points, LSU’s defense was horrendous. In the first half, the defensive line and linebackers placed little to no pressure on Bazelak allowing Missouri to produce 283 total yards in the first half and an average of 6.9 yards per play. Bazelak put up a career-high 406 yards passing and 4 touchdowns in the game. LSU’s defense was gashed on the ground for 180 yards and unfortunately not much changed in the second half.

Leading into this game, the LSU defense voiced the importance of playing assignment football, but they were unable to execute. A major reason for the defense’s lack of pressure was the “eye candy” JaCoby Stevens described earlier in the week.

Missouri ran a lot of misdirection plays that allowed their run game and passing game to take off. Running back Tyler Badie was a key piece to Missouri’s offense having 119 yards rushing. On the fourth play of the game, Missouri ran a flea-flicker for a 58-yard touchdown reception by Tauskie Dove allowing Missouri to take the lead. Dove had 83 yards receiving with 6 receptions.

"We couldn't stop anybody, really a poor showing on defense," Orgeron said after the game. "We've gotta coach better No. 1, players gotta make plays, receivers left wide open down field and it was embarrassing. We've gotta get it fixed."

The turning point in the game was Cade York’s blocked kick that led to more missed assignments, setting up the go-ahead score for Mizzou. While LSU’s defense struggled throughout the game, the offense also showed room for improvement on third down going 0-for-10.

This is LSU’s first loss against Missouri since 1978 as they start the season 1-2. Needless to say, there is a lot to clean up on the defensive side of the ball before next week’s game against No. 4 Florida in Gainesville.