Ed Orgeron and His Family Can Mark the Date for LSU Football's Matchup With McNeese State

It's not too often that a father and son can go head-to-head on the football field. Plenty of sons have certainly followed in their father's footsteps and played college football and in the NFL.

But not many have faced each other on opposite sidelines at the same time but on Sept. 11, Ed Orgeron and the Tigers could face his son, Cody, and the McNeese State Cowboys. Cody is currently the quarterback at McNeese State and is set to begin his senior season on Feb. 27 with the Cowboys for a spring season in the Southland conference.

Because the NCAA has adopted an extra year eligibility for all athletes, there's a possibility we could see Cody again for the fall season, which would mean he'd get to face his father and older brothers at LSU. Orgeron's eldest son, Parker, was a receiver for the Cowboys until the 2018 season and is now an offensive analyst with the Tigers, joing his brother Tyler who's also an analyst with the purple and gold.

In 2019, Cody led the Cowboys at the quarterback position, passing for 2,628 yards and 24 touchdowns and also gained 482 yards and three rushing touchdowns on the ground. The Tigers head coach was recently asked on Off the Bench about the 2021 offseason and he talked about his excitement being able to see his son in the spring.

"What a gift. On Friday's I get to watch him practice, I get to watch the scrimmage on Saturday's. I spend some time with him, go eat a poboy at Darrells afterwards and just be a dad," Orgeron said. "I'll get to see every game which is something I haven't been able to do throughout his career. Throughout his career I've been able to see one or two games a year and then our second game of the year is against McNeese State so I get to play against my boy."

That will certainly be a special day for the Orgeron family as all of his sons will be involved with the game in one way or another.