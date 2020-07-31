LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

How Many Fans is LSU Striving to Put in Tiger Stadium for 2020 Football Games?

Glen West

One of the questions that has gone unanswered for many months has been how many fans can be expected at LSU football games in the fall? It's been something on the backs of most season ticket holders and average Joe's mind since the the COVID-19 pandemic severely hindered social gatherings.

On Friday, during an interview with ESPN 104.5 radio show Hangin' with Hester and Hanny, Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry said the number of fans that will be allowed inside Tiger Stadium in the fall hinges on which Phase of reopening the state is in. Currently, the state is in "Phase Two" of its reopening efforts which, the Advocate reports would allow Tiger Stadium to operate at 50% capacity.  

However if the state were to move into "Phase Three" sometime in the coming weeks or months, Ausberry said that Tiger Stadium would be allowed to reopen at 75% capacity this fall. That means that the school is aiming for anywhere from 50,000-77,000 fans in the stands at this time. 

The news comes on the heels of LSU Athletics releasing its intended plans for how tickets will be distributed. The school announced on Friday that tickets will be prioritized to season-ticket holders and students. As far as seat allocation and distribution of tickets, the athletic department says those decisions will be made when it's clear just how many fans will be allowed in the stands. 

"In order to decide how we are going to distribute tickets and to whom, we need to know our capacity first," said Associate Athletic Director of Ticket Operations Brian Broussard. "Once we know that and our final schedule, we can finalize our plans. We'll keep our ticket holders up to date along the way."

While the athletic department is aiming high in regards to expected fans in attendance, it's also important to note what other schools are doing. Ohio State and Illinois have made plans to open at 20% capacity, far lower than LSU's 50% or potentially 75%. 

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward sent an email to all season-ticket holders on Thursday evening confirming that seating would be prioritized while also stressing safety to those who do wish to attend the games.

"We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Tiger Stadium in September and we will be in touch with you soon with more details on this plan," Wodward said via an obtained copy by the Advocate. "I want to also stress safety for all of us. If you have a preexisting condition, feel sick, or have other safety concerns for you or your family, we want you to stay home and watch the games on television."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 Defensive End Richard Thomas Starting to See Recruitment Get Hot, Talks Offer From LSU Football

Thomas building strong rapport with coaching staff, talks interests outside of football

Glen West

2021 LSU Tigers Defensive End Commit Landon Jackson SI All-American Player Profile

Jackson the prototypical defensive end for LSU’s 4-3 system

Glen West

LSU Receiver Terrace Marshall Locking Down Chemistry With Quarterback Myles Brennan

Marshall talks 2019 injury, what he hopes to prove this season

Harrison Valentine

Orgeron Hoping LSU Will 'Adapt and Adjust' to All-SEC Schedule

Orgeron excited for new change in the schedule, says playing against 10 SEC opponents will be a fun experience

Glen West

SEC Approves Plan for 10-Game, All-Conference Schedule Sports Illustrated Reports

Tigers games against UTSA, Texas, Nicholls and Rice will be affected

Glen West

Could 2021 Defensive End Aaron Armitage be the Final Piece to LSU Football’s Stacked Group?

Armitage has narrowed down his list to five teams, decision likely coming in November

Glen West

NCAA President Mark Emmert "Very Concerned" About LSU, College Football Season in 2020

Emmert says that a delayed or shortened schedule seems like the best available options

Glen West

by

madd9194

Former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Ready to Take on Starting Position with Bengals from Day One

Burrow receiving nod of approval from head coach that he will take first snaps of training camp

Glen West

2021 LSU Tigers Wide Receiver Commit Chris Hilton SI All-American Player Profile

Hilton brings explosive, big play ability to LSU receivers corps

Glen West

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Says Team Will Play 2020 Season in a “Cow Pasture” if Necessary

Orgeron says no players have approached team about potentially sitting out 2020 season

Glen West