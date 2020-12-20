What Coach Ed Orgeron, LSU Football Players Think Finish to 2020 Season Does for Team Momentum

It was a topic players and coach Ed Orgeron have been asked about many times but you still wanted to see LSU finish off the season the right way. Following the team's stunning win over Florida, a loss at the hands of Ole Miss, while not devastating, definitely would've made for a disappointing finish.

Considering the emotional rollercoaster that was Saturday evening's season finale, the 53-48 win over the Rebels was the swan song win to a lost season that the players and coaches can learn from, if not because of the success on the field but the adversity and fight throughout the year.

Opt outs, injuries, blowout losses and reports of locker room turmoil never made for a fun season in Baton Rouge from that week one opening loss to Mississippi State. But coach Ed Orgeron said after his team's win against Ole Miss that is teaches everyone a lesson in not giving up when times are tough.

"We've fought through adversity obviously and those guys who decided not to opt out, to finish, very proud of them, very proud of the seniors who played their last game," Orgeron said. "I think it shows the young guys to never quit, just keep working.

"The elation in the locker room after the Florida game, the elation on Wednesday with the signing class and then the elation today is something you can't replace. When you fight hard and work hard, it's something to behold."

Sights are now set for the future and the next few weeks are sure to be busy ones for the program. Between coaching changes, convincing veteran players to stick around another year and capping off the 2021 recruiting class with a few more key pieces, there's plenty of work to be done.

But Orgeron said it's a future he believes players young and old will want to be a part of. He reiterated that he thinks the program is in a good spot at potentially bringing back more players than in past years.

"I'm excited about it, I'm excited about the guys that've stayed with us, excited about the guys coming back," Orgeron said. "I think we're gonna have more guys staying than have left before. I'm going to talk with a number of guys who have the opportunity to come back and I'm hoping we can get most of those guys back."

The season was certainly difficult on the players as well. JaCoby Stevens, an admitted sore loser, says he lost his way a little bit as the losses piled up and the team lost its swagger that made it college football's best in 2019.

His final moment as a Tiger was a memorable one however as he was able to secure the game ending fumble recovery to secure the win.

"We have a lot of young guys here and to keep fighting and keep your head on straight through the ups and downs of the game shows a lot of maturity," Stevens said. "They had to grow up fast this season and the program is in a great spot, we've got a lot of great talent."

As for the freshman quarterback Max Johnson, he still has at least two years with the program and likened his first year with the program as a learning experience he and the younger players on the roster can build on heading into next season. He's proud that despite all of the challenges that have come through this 5-5 finish, he was able to build strong bonds that will hopefully lead to future success.

"2020's been a hard year for everyone and started the season with a couple of losses, kept fighting, stuck together and it's a brotherhood," Johnson said. "I'll remember these players forever and I'm thankful for my guys, these coaches and I'll never forget this season."

"I think throughout the season our team became tougher," Orgeron said. "We continued to fight, went through a lot adversity. We fought and we finished strong and that's what I'm gonna remember about this football team."