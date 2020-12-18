LSU Football Picks up Commitment Florida Defensive Lineman Bryce Langston

LSU added to its already loaded defensive line recruiting class when Florida defensive end Bryce Langston announced his decision to sign with the purple and gold.

Langston joins defensive tackle Maason Smith, wide receiver Malik Nabers, cornerback Damarius McGhee and linebacker Navonteque Strong as the newest additions to the purple and gold during the Early Signing Period. He’s also one of four defensive linemen in the class, joining Smith, Landon Jackson and Saivion Jones in the class.

Langston told LSUCountry in the spring the reason he was considering LSU was the exposure and development the coaching staff would be able to provide him.

“Watching them on TV, seeing that they're a great team, that's the kind of place I want to play," Langston said. "I want to play for a great team and a great coach."

Here’s Langston’s SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Big upper body and torso with good length, thick arms, and big shoulders. Athletic lower half with a good overall frame at 245 pounds.

Athleticism: As an edge defender, Langston routinely shows good balance and quick feet. He possesses great reactionary quickness and plays with an excellent range in pursuit. He has the speed and closing quickness to chase and reach ball-carriers from the backside. As a pass-rusher, he flashes a very good first step to jump on top of offensive tackles.

Instincts: Current scheme appears to be more of a read-and-react type of defense. He plays disciplined and with good gap integrity, and also uses a surf technique to squeeze laterally across the front versus the run. Langston relies on speed and quickness when rushing the passer, and is capable of converting speed to power to challenge pass-protectors.

Polish: Appears to be more comfortable as a stand-up edge defender and usually is aligned on the right side of the defensive front. Langston has a high upside and a ton of raw ability, yet he will need a coach who can help develop his hand usage as a pass rusher and also develop his coverage skills.

Bottom Line: With his frame, strength, athleticism, and quickness, Langston should grow into a starting-caliber “Edge” at the next level. His first-step explosiveness compensates for a lack of a true pass-rush plan and varied pass-rush toolbox, but that can be developed and harnessed with coaching thanks to his upside. He projects best as a weak-side stand-up outside linebacker.