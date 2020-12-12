Tiger Predictions: LSU Football Ends its 2020 Road Season with a Loss to Florida

LSU enters the final two game stretch of its grueling 2020 season this weekend against the top 10 Florida Gators and there isn't much the Tigers are playing for.

The program announced on Wednesday it would not be competing in a bowl game. As opt outs and disarray reach an all time high for Ed Orgeron and company, the team is hoping for a better showing than the 55-17 loss suffered at the hands of Alabama a week ago.

Here are a few predictions ahead of Saturday evening's matchup in the Swamp.

Score Prediction: Florida 42, LSU 20

LSU enters this game as 23-point underdogs to the SEC East champions, who will be taking on No. 1 Alabama next week with a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line. The Gators will be heavily motivated to put a good smacking on the visiting Tigers after a 42-28 loss in Tiger Stadium in 2019, a game that LSU actually trailed one of the few times in the second half last year.

Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts are the two big guns that the LSU defense will need to pay special attention to but don't forget about wide receiver Kadarius Toney. A dynamic, explosive weapon who also is known for his special teams work, the Gators have used Toney out of the backfield at times as well. Toney has brought in 53 receptions for 649 yards and eight touchdowns this season and will be someone the LSU secondary absolutely can't afford to let get free in open space.

The unit has struggled mightily with communication and coverage all season so double teaming Pitts, who's brought in 11 touchdowns of his own, will be a critical assignment for the linebackers and slot corners throughout the evening. With that being said, it's hard to imagine Trask and Pitts not having a field day in the middle of the field.

After the showing this defense is coming off against Alabama, there's little evidence to believe an explosive offense like Florida's won't have similar success. The one weak spot of the offense has been the running game as the Gators average 126 yards per game on the ground. If LSU can shut that down early in the game, it might allow them to only rush three or four, making room for another player to drop in coverage.

On offense, there are some opportunities for LSU to put up some points but it has become a lot more difficult after the recent departures of Terrace Marshall and Arik Gilbert. LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Thursday that freshman Max Johnson would likely draw the start at quarterback.

Giving Johnson the nod is a prudent move as we haven't seen yet what he looks like when taking on meaningful in-game snaps outside of the Texas A&M game. After an eight catch, 111-yard performance against the Crimson Tide, expect Kayshon Boutte to receive a heavy load of targets in this one as he's shown great rapport with both Johnson and TJ Finley.

"We've been pleased with Kayshon ever since he came in. Glad to see we're getting him the ball. I think he's going to be a fantastic football player for us," Orgeron said.

Also, with Gilbert and Tory Carter out, freshman Kole Taylor and baseball's Nick Storz will have more of an opportunity to make an impact at tight end.

It wouldn't be a bit surprising with all of the recent roster turnover for this offense to struggle as the Gators do lead the conference in sacks and the remaining Tigers' receivers will all be asked to carry larger roles with the team the last two games of the season.

"Koy Moore looked good, I'm waiting for Jontre to have a breakout and this is a tremendous young man, been with us a long time," Orgeron said. "Jaray Jenkins, all of those guys have looked good in practice and I think they're gonna do well."

The offense will put together a few drives early in the game to make it interesting but ultimately not be able to keep up with the explosive Florida offense. While it may not be to the degree of Alabama a week ago, the Gators will win this one handily as LSU inches closer to this excruciating season being over.