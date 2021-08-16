Sports Illustrated home
LSU Football Ranked No. 16 in Preseason AP Top 25

Tigers preseason projections in national polls have rankings all over heading into 2021 season
The preseason AP top rankings are hot off the presses and the Tigers will start the 2021 season ranked No. 16 in the country. LSU continues its streak of 21 years being a preseason top 25 team as the last time the purple and gold weren't ranked entering the season was 2000.

Most recently in 2020, the Tigers entered the season with a No. 6 preseason ranking fresh off a 15-0 record and a national championship.

The AP poll is just the latest ranking in a long, varied list that includes LSU coming in at No. 13 in the preseason coaches poll and No. 21 in the Sports Illustrated top 25. All of these different rankings for LSU just further goes to show the wide opinions of what this team's expectations from a media perspective are. 

There doesn't seem to be much of any kind of consistent correlation as the Tigeres do return a number of veteran starters and always have talent. But the real improvements will need to come through offseason development and the new coaching staff Ed Orgeron has brought in before any kind of projections can be made on this team.

The Tigers came in ranked behind SEC foes Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 5), Texas A&M (No. 6) and Florida (No. 13). No other SEC teams cracked the top 25 as the purple and gold came in the lowest in the AP poll.

Here's the full list of the AP top 25 rankings: 

1. Alabama 

2. Oklahoma 

3. Clemson 

4. Ohio State 

5. Georgia 

6. Texas A&M 

7. Iowa State 

8. Cincinnati 

9. Notre Dame 

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon 

12. Wisconsin 

13. Florida 

14. Miami 

15. USC 

16. LSU

17. Indiana 

18. Iowa 

19. Penn State 

20. Washington 

21. Texas 

22. Coastal Carolina 

23. Louisiana

24. Utah 

25. Arizona State

