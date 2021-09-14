How LSU is Planning to Change the Tempo of the Offense

If there's one word to describe the start of LSU's 2021 season on offense it would be clunky. The smooth rhythm that offensive coordinator Jake Peetz was supposed to bring with this offense has been hard to see through two games.

There are drives where LSU's offense finds something that works and sticks with it and other times where lack of execution or poor play design works against the offense and stalls a drive. LSU is averaging 342 yards per game through its first two games of the season but have really struggled in some key areas.

The 14 sacks on quarterback Max Johnson and the 10-for-31 start on third down are just two areas that must improve if the Tigers offense hopes to regain its form. Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday there are times where LSU is trying to hard to find the perfect play against the defense and that moving with some tempo would improve this offense's efficiency by keeping defenses on its toes.

"I think it's more we're trying to look over, get the perfect play for the perfect defense," Orgeron said. "We had a discussion and we're better off sometimes going what we call 'warp.' Go fast and attack the defense and we're going to practice that this week."

That up tempo style of play was something that 2019 team perfected, mainly because they had the players to actually pull it off, for example Joe Burrow, who is so good at reading defenses that it was like having an extension of the coaching staff on the field. This offense is still pretty young at a lot of positions and Johnson himself is still learning the speed and pace of the college game.

Gaining positive yardage on first and second down is a must if a team hopes to play with an up tempo style of play. But there's also that component of having players on the same page and knowing what the next play call is going to be that really speeds up an offense.

"Both, obviously (positive yards and make it happen). You've got to make it happen," Orgeron said. "We had a discussion this morning and we looked at some things that we'd done in the past, how we've done it. We're going to practice it better. We're going to have a session of tempo every day this week and we're going to push it more."

This offense is still looking for that ideal pace but in order to reach it, the first and second down runs for losses or sacks need to be dialed back. Those kind of plays stall drives and force different playcalling because all of the sudden you're pushing for bigger chunks of yardage down field and not playing to your strengths.

LSU's strengths lie with those quick hitters in the middle of the field as protection has been the clear weakness that still needs resolving. By possibly adding Austin Deculus and Chasen Hines back to the rotation, LSU could start to find its rhythm on offense before SEC play picks up.