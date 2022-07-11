LSU Football Breakout Candidates: Three Tigers Ready to Take Next Step in 2022

The Tigers have an abundance of weapons heading into the fall with numerous players due for breakout seasons

The Tigers head into the 2022 season with lofty expectations for head coach Brian Kelly’s first season. After assembling a solid transfer portal class and bringing in a revamped coaching staff, this program has a chance to flip the script and get back to the LSU standard of football.

This roster has developed significant depth over the course of the last few months, putting the Tiger in great position this fall. With a number of players due for a breakout season, the sky’s the limit for this group.

Here’s who we believe has the chance take that next step in 2022:

BJ Ojulari - Defensive End

The numbers alone tell the story for Ojulari after accumulating 71 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks in his first two seasons with the program. Most importantly, Ojulari has been available for all 23 games of his LSU career, something that not many on this returning 2022 roster can say.

Heading into 2022, the news of Ali Gaye returning to the program will only help in Ojulari's All-American pursuit. Brody Miller of The Athletic reported that new staff members are "wowed" by Ojulari's winter workouts. This should put LSU in a very good position to make a case of having the best pass rush tandem in the SEC this season.

With Gaye returning this fall, Ojulari will have more 1-on-1 opportunities rather than the consistent double teams faced last season. The chance to breakout and become an All-American in 2022, Ojulari can become the heartbeat of this defensive line.

Malik Nabers - Wide Receiver

A breakout freshman for the Tigers in 2021 was Malik Nabers, who really came out of his shell towards the latter end of the season. Putting up efficient numbers in the Tigers final few games and becoming one of Max Johnson’s most reliable targets, Nabers earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team. Adapting to a starting role this offseason, he has begun to hit his stride and get comfortable.

"I've been taking it day by day, giving this new coaching staff a little bit of who I am. Been focusing on a better player, better teammate and a better leader than I was last year," Nabers said during spring. "The role that I have now is I have to be a leader so that's what I've focused on."

Looking to carry his late season heroics into 2022, Nabers has the chance to show this new coaching staff what he’s about and insert himself as a weapon next to Kayshon Boutte in the fall as WR2. Like Boutte did in his freshman campaign, Nabers finished his first season on a high note with plenty of room to grow.

Maason Smith - Defensive Line

Arguably the most productive freshman on the LSU’s 2021 roster other than Jack Bech, defensive lineman Maason Smith was a true force last season. With the Tigers front four battling injuries all year, Smith stepped up to the plate when needed, and it’ll be his time take that next step with more significant snaps in 2022.

"Maason, that kid is a dog. I can already see it now," offensive lineman Ed Ingram said last season. "When he's out there playing, you can just see how mean and nasty he is. This dude, he's a hard player. I've gone against him a couple of times and he's given me problems. He's a good pass rusher, he rushes with intent.”

Smith finished the 2021 season with 15 total pressures in eight games, tallying 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Looking to propel his game to the next level in 2022 and make an All-American case, Smith has the size and strength to become one of the SEC’s top defensive linemen on an LSU squad that has an abundance of riches up front.