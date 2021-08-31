LSU Commit Walker Howard Makes Impressive 2021 Debut

Walker Howard is viewed as one of the nation's top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class and he opened his senior season on the right foot. The LSU commit completed 15-of-22 passes for 190 yards and four total touchdowns in St. Thomas More's jamoboree win over Comeaux High School.

Howard, who committed to the purple and gold in 2020, has been one of the headlines of this recruiting class ever since, helping in the recruiting efforts of other prominent players in the class like tight end Jake Johnson and offensive lineman Will Campbell.

Johnson also made his senior season debut in Georgia for Oconee County, grabbing four passes for 70 yards and a 40-yard touchdown. The two figure to be prominent pieces in the future of the Tigers' offense. Both Howard and Johnson were named to the initial SI99 rankings at No. 49 and No. 68 overall.

Howard told LSUCountry over the summer his primary goal was to focus on his senior season, though he would be on LSU's campus throughout the 2021 season.

"Make sure everybody's doing their job and that's what I'm gonna try to do, get all of my recruits together and all of my future teammates," Howard said.

"The biggest thing for me right now, is having a great senior season. I'm a senior leader now and everybody's going to look up to me on and off the field. My first priority is my high school but whenever I can go to LSU, I'm going to be there."

Following Howard's senior season from a distance will be fun as the quarterback room in Baton Rouge has never looked brighter. Max Johnson, Garrett Nussmeier and Howard could be formiddable group in 2022, especially considering the momentum Nussmeier has gained over the last few weeks of fall camp.