LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from Georgia Transfer Major Burns

LSU has been looking for one more piece to add to its 2021 class and finished it off with a big time addition. On Tuesday, Ed Orgeron and company picked up a commitment from Georgia defensive back transfer Major Burns.

Burns will likely come in and compete for playing time at either secondary spot as depth at both safety and cornerback are a question mark. With 25 scholarships for the class now filled, the Tigers are officially done in the 2021 class.

He appeared in six games as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, recording five tackles throughout the 2020 season. Burns, a Baton Rouge native, was a target for the purple and gold in the 2020 recruiting class but ultimately wound up at Georgia.

The Tigers certainly need a boost in the secondary, whether it be at safety or cornerback. LSU will welcome safeties Sage Ryan and Matthew Langlois next week to go along with Jay Ward, Todd Harris, Jordan Toles and Derrick Davis. But the program does have some questions as to the depth behind starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Elias Ricks.

“We are game-planning UCLA right now. We are spending four days on UCLA and next week we will spend four days on our next opponent,” Orgeron said. “It’s a busy time. We are game planning, self-scouting, getting our guys ready and then on the weekend our coaches are taking a little time off, much needed, and getting fresh and ready to go.”

Bringing in a player with high potential like Burns this late in the process and if he signs before May 24, will be able to join the program as soon as this weekend. Orgeron talked about what the next few weeks will look like for the team when they get in this weekend.

“Football school, school and Moffitt all in one day," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "Tuesday, the conditioning test, it will be interesting to see but I think most of our guys are working out and we'll find out what kind of shape our football team is in."