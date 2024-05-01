LOOK: No. 1 Defensive Tackle in the Transfer Portal on LSU Official Visit
The LSU football staff brought in the No. 1 defensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal for an official visit on Monday, sources tell LSU Country. Shea Dixon of On3 first reported the shift in dates.
Damonic Williams, the top uncommitted defensive lineman in the free agent market, was expected to make his way to Baton Rouge on Tuesday to begin his visit, but since moved it up a day after arriving on Monday.
The TCU transfer has shuffled his visit schedule several times over the last week, but nonetheless, the Tigers got their crack at the coveted player as he navigates a busy schedule.
Williams went up to visit the Texas Longhorns last week for a multi-day stay before moving over to Oklahoma for a trip to check out the Sooners. The back-to-back visits set the bar high, according to those familiar with Williams' recruitment.
Shortly after his visit to Oklahoma, he was set to travel to Boulder for an official visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffs. Williams cancelled the visit before traveling to Missouri for an official over the weekend.
Now, with trips to Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri in the rearview mirror after shuffling his schedule, Williams will wrap up his official visit to LSU.
Williams arrived on campus in Baton Rouge on Monday and has begun his multi-day stay with Brian Kelly and Co. in what will be his final visit before shutting things down, sources tell LSU Country.
The goal is for the popular TCU transfer to make a commitment decision by the end of this week with Thursday looking to be decision day, but it's fluid at the moment.
For now, Williams will be in Baton Rouge to take in the scenes of LSU alongside defensive line coach Bo Davis in order to assess what the Tigers can offer him both on and off the field.
Last season, Williams logged 33 tackles with 5.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks and has two years of eligibility remaining. During his time in Fort Worth, he totaled 60 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks.
After spending two seasons with the Horned Frogs, he's set to find a new home with an assortment of options to choose from, but after four visits, Williams will choose between the Longhorns, Sooners, and Tigers.
LSU Country will have the latest on LSU's Transfer Portal Plan as they navigate a busy week on the recruiting front.
