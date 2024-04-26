The Buzz: The Latest on LSU's Search for Defensive Linemen via the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue their pursuit of coveted defensive linemen via the NCAA Transfer Portal as they look to add depth to the position group.
It's clear. The lack of bodies in the trenches is a major issue for the LSU defense and defensive line coach Bo Davis is hitting the portal with force in order to correct it.
Now, after a seven-day stretch where LSU brought in the No. 2 defensive lineman in the portal, along with scheduling a visit with the No. 1 defensive tackle in the portal, the Tigers are ramping up their push.
Here's the latest on LSU's Transfer Portal Targets:
The Visitor: Simeon Barrow Jr.
Brian Kelly and Co. brought in coveted defensive line transfer Simeon Barrow Jr. for an official visit to Baton Rouge from Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon.
Now, the No. 2 uncommitted defensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal is continuing his portal process with a pair of visits locked in.
Barrow, the top target on LSU's Transfer Portal Big Board, spent three days in Death Valley meeting with defensive line coach Bo Davis and the staff, but what's next?
The LSU Visit Recap
Barrow arrived in Baton Rouge last Sunday night to kick off his visit with LSU. The trip down South marked his first visit since entering the portal with Kelly and Co. getting the first crack at the No. 1 portal defensive lineman.
It gave Barrow an opportunity to soak in the scenes of Death Valley and get a taste for how the staff would utilize his skill set. With Davis leading the recruiting push, it made Barrow feel at home and talk business.
"[Bo Davis] pitched to me that he can help develop me to the player I want to be and help me get to where I want to be which is the NFL," Barrow told LSU Country.
Barrow spent four seasons with Michigan State, and now in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility, he'll be wined and dined during his transfer process with LSU getting in the mix early.
He tallied 34 games played with 30 starts, totaling 110 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, two blocked field goals, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
When it comes to Baton Rouge, it was a place he enjoyed with the environment and food standing out most.
"It was a great environment. I loved the food and the coaching staff," Barrow said.
Now, LSU will remain in pursuit of the prized transfer as he begins the next steps in his Transfer Portal process.
The Next Two Visits: Miami and Missouri
Barrow left Baton Rouge and then spent the next few days on the road once again. He hopped on a flight and took a trip to Missouri before another trip to Miami on Monday, he tells LSU Country.
With officials to LSU, Miami and Missouri, it may not stop there with a fourth visit "up in the air" at the moment.
For now, sources feel this will be an LSU vs. Miami race. The goal was clear for the Tigers: Lock this one up before he departs Baton Rouge. Now, he's set to take a trip to Miami in the coming days.
It's evident the defensive tackle price tag is high right now with several programs putting their foot on the gas to lock down the trenches with NIL becoming a major factor.
LSU will be battling it out against a few heavy hitters over the next few weeks as they navigate the Transfer Portal.
The Commitment Timeline
Barrow has intentions of shutting down his recruitment by the end of next week with a commitment looking to be on Thursday or Friday, he tells LSU Country.
It's been a hectic process for the No. 1 uncommitted defensive lineman, but after narrowing his list on the same day he entered the portal, he had a general idea of who his finalists would be.
Now, it's about taking his Miami and Missouri visits, talking with his camp and coming to a decision by the end of next week as he navigates the process.
LSU Country will have the latest on Barrow's recruitment as well as LSU's Transfer Portal Plan over the next few weeks.
The Upcoming Visitor: Damonic Williams
TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams has become the most sought-after transfer in the portal as he navigates a busy official visit timeline.
After wrapping up a trip to check out the Texas Longhorns this week, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the portal is back on the road for a trip to see Missouri this weekend. Finally, after his official to Columbia, he will arrive in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, as reported by On3's Pete Nakos.
Williams will be in Death Valley for a multi-day stay.
It's been a busy stretch for Williams, and after receiving the red carpet treatment from the Longhorns, the bar has been set high for other competitors, including LSU.
Now, he'll make his way down South later this weekend to see what Bo Davis and the Tigers can offer him both on and off the field.
Last season, Williams logged 33 tackles with 5.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks and has two years of eligibility remaining. During his time in Fort Worth, he totaled 60 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks.
Cancelled Visit: CJ West
Kent State transfer defensive tackle CJ West was expected to make his way to Baton Rouge this week, but sources confirmed to LSU Country that he will not be taking a trip now.
