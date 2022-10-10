LSU Football: Grading the Tigers' Offense Against Tennessee

It wasn’t quite the performance many had expected to see from LSU Saturday night against Tennessee, but this program has the chance to shake back in a big way against the Florida Gators this weekend.

Offensively, it was a one dimensional approach for Mike Denbrock’s group. Relying heavily on their passing attack, it was predictable at times, but playing from behind gave them no other option.

Here we graded each position group and what’s next:

Quarterback: B+

It’s been an up and down start for starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. Yes, on paper he looks solid, but it’s been a work in progress on the field. At times, his inability to read through all progressions has been his worst nightmare, but he hasn’t been dealt a consistent hand either.

With five different starting offensive lines through six games, there have certainly been protection issues, but even when given time in the pocket he’s missed a few throws.

In Saturday’s game against Tennessee, Daniels showed some growth in his game by taking a few risks and threading the needle more on his throws. Brian Kelly wanted to see a more “aggressive” style of play and he got that to an extent on Saturday.

Running Backs: C-

It was ugly for this position group on Saturday. Rushing for less than 50 yards, it was simply nonexistent for the running backs, but it’s easy to point the finger at this skill position players. After losing starting left guard Garrett Dellinger early, and already being without starting left tackle Will Campbell, it was a given that things would be challenging.

Heading into their matchup against Florida, it’s imperative the Tigers get off to a hot start offensively rather than playing from behind. Against Tennessee, it became a one-dimensional approach with LSU relying on their passing attack. Look for the run game to become a key component this week.

Wide Receivers: B

Inconsistency is holding this receiving corps from being great. Yes, there are reasons for this, namely Daniels’ hesitancy to take deep shots down the field and missed reads, but uncharacteristic drops have also been a major talking point.

Nabers has asserted himself as Daniels’ top option through five games, but what about the rest of this wide receiver room? Jack Bech? Brian Thomas Jr? There is still time to recover, and it’ll certainly happen sooner rather than later, but until then this room will just be good instead of great.

In order to succeed throughout the rest of SEC play, LSU must utilize Kayshon Boutte and other playmakers to show growth.

Offensive Line: C-

It’s hard to be successful when continuity cannot develop. With five different starting rotations in six games, it’s been difficult at times for this unit. Now add on the injury to starting left guard Garrett Dellinger and uncertainty surrounding the status of starting left tackle Will Campbell; it adds to a more difficult situation.

Against Tennessee, the inability to develop a rushing attack doesn’t completely fall on this offensive line, but a large portion of it certainly does. Going forward, this unit must continue showing signs of growth or this LSU offense could be in trouble.