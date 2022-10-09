LSU OL Will Campbell Status Update

The LSU offensive line certainly missed starting left tackle Will Campbell in Saturday’s loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Without one of their more reliable big guys up front, inconsistency in protections was a major takeaway, but the status of Campbell is one that is more important than the loss.

During walkthroughs on Friday, Campbell “had an episode” where he seemingly collapsed on the field. Starting running back Josh Williams described the scene as “traumatic” after seeing one of his guys go down in that fashion, but it appears as though initial tests have come back clean.

“Will [Campbell], in our walkthrough, had an episode, and we really didn’t know what it was,” Kelly said. “He’s had a battery of tests; they’ve ruled out virtually life-threatening, serious medical situations.”

Despite everything coming back clean so far, this program is prepared to go through a series of testing to rule out everything possible.

“He’s still going to have a couple of more tests done before he’s released, so that’s a positive thing,” Kelly said. “I was told by some it maybe had to do with dehydration. I don’t know if that’s the only thing, but certainly that affected our team.”

Campbell has asserted himself as both a dominant force on the field, but also a locker room favorite. It’s rare to see a youngster be so effective at his position at his age, but it’s precisely what he’s done since arriving in Baton Rouge.

With him not with the team Saturday, it clearly had the team shaken up.

“A young man went down during a walk-through and EMS is called, and the ambulance is on your field, but our thoughts are with him,” Kelly said. “You saw he posted on Instagram, and he seemed to be doing pretty good there.”

The status of Campbell remains unknown, but as more tests occur and this program rules out anything major, hopefully more positive news should be heading the Tigers’ way.