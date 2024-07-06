LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Five-Star Lineman Weston Davis Up Next for the Tigers
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis has proven to be a recruiting guru, and after prized prospect Weston Davis committed to the Tigers in the 2024 cycle, it gave Davis a five-star signee for the third straight year.
[Weston] Davis, a Texas native, flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to LSU late in the recruiting cycle after the Tigers put all hands on deck down the stretch.
The LSU staff, spearheaded by [Brad] Davis, made the trip to Beaumont (Tex.) in October for a face-to-face visit with Davis. Shortly after, the decision was made.
Davis pledged to LSU.
The No. 3 offensive tackle in America joined a 2024 recruiting class that was in need of a major splash. Then, LSU received the exclamation point to the previous cycle.
The Top 20 prospect in the country had remained committed to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M since the summer, but LSU’s coaching staff continued chipping away to push for the coveted offensive lineman.
In December, the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder put pen to paper with the Tigers then reeling in a five-star offensive lineman in the last three recruiting cycles with Will Campbell (2022) and Lance Heard (2023).
It became as big of a move on the recruiting trail as LSU could have made last year as Kelly and Co. continue making moves in order to bolster this roster for the long haul.
For Davis, he's been in Baton Rouge since January after enrolling early and has already taken strides in the right direction after adding over 25 pounds, according to a source.
He'll take a back seat approach during his freshman campaign and learn from a savvy, experienced offensive line group headlined by future first round pick Will Campell.
LSU returns four starters from a season ago on the offensive line and Davis has an opportunity to learn from the best in America.
He's impressed so far and has the chance to be up neext for a program that is churning out offensive line talent routinely.
Davis and freshman defensive tackle Dominick McKinley are the two five-star big men set to handle the trenches for the foreseeable future.
McKinley has his work cut out for him on the defensive side while Davis can learn from the best on the offensive end.
We've already seen McKinley add over 30 pounds to his frame, but what else makes him so special?
More on McKinley and his instant impact potential.
Dominick McKinley: Five-Star Defensive Tackle
The recruitment of McKinley was a rollercoaster ride after remaining firm to his Texas A&M pledge, but with LSU continuing to chip away, the Bayou Bengals got it done down the stretch.
Now, after making his way to campus as a summer enrollee, McKinley is in Death Valley with an opportunity to see the field during year one in the purple and gold.
For Kelly and defensive line coach Bo Davis, the addition of McKinley quickly became a critical move due to lack of depth within the interior defensive line.
The top prospect in the Bayou State has turned heads during his first few weeks with the program and his work in the weight room throughout the spring has paid off.
The freshman phenom hovered around the 275-285 pound range during his senior year of high school with Acadiana (La.), but has bulked up significantly this offseason.
McKinley is now listed at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds heading into his first season with the Bayou Bengals.
It's plain and simple: McKinley is expected to take snaps during his first season in Baton Rouge due to depth issues and the Tigers have been pleased with his development so far.
He hit the weight room with force during the spring on his own and carried his momentum once enrolling at LSU during the summer.
According to a source, McKinley has been impressive this offseason and gelling with his teammates quickly.
The transition to SEC ball is challenging for any position group, but when it comes to the defensive line, it's a significant adjustment.
For McKinley, he'll be expected to take significant snaps down the stretch of the season.
