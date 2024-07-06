LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Five-Star Lineman Weston Davis Up Next for the Tigers

Brad Davis is transforming the #LSU offensive line.



The 2024 Haul:

5-star Weston Davis: 6’5, 275 pounds

4-star Ethan Calloway: 6’7, 300 pounds

4-star Coen Echols: 6’4, 290 pounds

Joseph Cryer: 6’4, 290 pounds

Ory Williams: 6’6, 320 pounds

Khayree Lee: 6’5, 300 pounds



Big time. pic.twitter.com/zD417E6wVr