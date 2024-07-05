BREAKING: LSU Football Flips Texas Commit Brandon Brown, Pledges to the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff made four-star defensive lineman Brandon Brown a major priority during his recruiting process, and after months of chipping away, the Bayou Bengals have secured his commitment.
Brown revealed his decision to flip his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to LSU on Friday after a rollercoaster recruitment process.
For LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis, he utilized his relationship with Brown in order to bring the 6-foot-1, 290-pounder to the Bayou State.
Brown committed to Davis when he was on staff at Texas, and as soon as Davis made the move to Baton Rouge, one of his first calls was to the four-star menace.
Now, after months of growing their relationship stronger while Brown took his fair share of official visits, Davis and Co. have locked in the immediate impact lineman.
Brown took a trip to Baton Rouge for an official visit in June where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley alongside several prized 2025 targets.
In town for official visits that weekend included DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), Kaliq Lockett (No. 2 WR) and Jaime Ffrench (No. 4 WR).
For Brown, he had the chance to build relationships with the top targets on LSU's radar and hear the pitch the LSU program had for him.
The Bayou Bengals began separating themselves from the pack immediately, trending for the then Texas commitment.
After a trip to LSU, Brown took visits to Tennessee and Oklahoma this summer with the Sooners getting the last crack on the final weekend of June.
Now, after a rollercoaster recruitment, Brown has shutdown his commitment and made his "final" decision. He's a Tiger and will take his talents to Baton Rouge to join a star-studded 2025 recruiting class.
Brown is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers this week after four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams revealed his commitment on July 4th.
More on Williams:
Zion Williams: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
A 6-foot-4, 300-pound menace up front, Davis and his recruiting team circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers coming out on top for his services.
Both Davis and defensive coordinator Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily since joining Kelly's staff in Louisiana months ago.
Now, their recruiting efforts have paid off after landing a verbal pledge from the sought after prospect.
The four-star Texas native is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit last month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
The Texas native had the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he set his commitment date for July 4th. LSU felt they were in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made with the program ultimately coming out on top.
Williams chose LSU over TCU and Texas, among others, with the Bayou Bengals dipping into the Lone Star State for another elite-level talent.
Other LSU News:
History Made: Angel Reese Sets WNBA Record, Rewriting History Books
LSU Football Recruiting Review: Tigers Secure Several Commitments in June
Ex-No. 1 Pick JaMarcus Russell Fired as Coach, Faces Lawsuit
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.