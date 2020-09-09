SI.com
LSU Football Caps Off Newsworthy Day with Signing of Nicholls Transfer Darren Evans

Glen West

Ed Orgeron has said many times that Tuesday and Wednesday's practices are the most vigorous throughout fall camp. Well it's Tuesday and LSU was back outside for practice after a light, no pads day on Monday. 

There was plenty of news to come out of Orgeron's press conference on Tuesday but perhaps the most noteworthy came later in the day. Governor John Bel Edwards, who has been working closely with LSU, revealed that he was "leaning towards" 25% capacity in Tiger Stadium for the upcoming season. 

Nothing is official and Bel Edwards is still working with LSU officials to hammer out the details of just how many fans would be allowed. That 25% would fall in line with what many other SEC programs have allowed, most falling in the 20-25% range. 

"I am looking at 25% but understand whatever announcement we make today is always going to be subject to what is going on with COVID between now and then," Edwards said. 

On Wednesday, the governor will hold another press conference where he could allow the state to move into Phase 3 of the reopening plan. Phase 2 is set to expire on Friday and moving into Phase 3 would allow workplaces to begin operations with unrestricted staffing and large venues like theaters, sporting venues and churches could reopen with limited physical distancing.

Orgeron met with the media on Tuesday to discuss a number of on the field position battles and it seems that LSU is closer to a starting rotation. Kayshon Boutte figures to be the starting No. 3 receiver while Maurice Hampton is taking the first-team snaps at safety alongside JaCoby Stevens.


LSU also filled a hole at cornerback on Tuesdays according to multiple reports. With one open scholarship for the 2020 season, the Tigers added Nicholls State transfer Darren Evans to the team.

The news was first reported by TigerDetails and Evans’ addition provides more depth to the Tigers’ defense.

“We're looking at players right now, we have a need at cornerback and I think we're going to use it on a cornerback and it should be happening soon," Orgeron said last week. 


Orgeron was also asked about the perception of the 2020 team with all of the talent lost, something that doesn’t faze the Tigers one bit.

"I think that there’s going be a natural tendency for them to predict us not having the success that we would have if we had a lot of guys coming back,” Orgeron said. “But as you know, that doesn’t bother us. I think we have a great team, we’re gonna use that as an advantage. We’ve been picked high, we’ve been picked low and none of them usually pan out. I think we are underestimated because they don’t know the young talent that we have.”

Video and photo courtesy of LSU sports.

