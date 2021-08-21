LSU Running Back, Wide Receiver Groups Most Important to Follow for Rest of Fall Camp

Heading into fall camp, there were so many position groups with playing time up for grabs that it was impossible to narrow the focus to just one or two. Safety, linebacker, tight end and quarterback are just a few of the positions where it seems like there's a group of players that's beginning to separate themselves.

The same can't be said about the running backs and receivers, two of the most important groups to follow as fall camp draws to a close. These are the two groups with so much that's undecided for a number of reasons.

In regards to the running backs, there's a concensus feeling around the program that it's time for the two veterans Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery to take that next step and be consistent forces for the running backs group. It's a point that Ed Orgeron has brought up all fall but a lingering injury to Davis-Price has opened a window into more reps for the two freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin.

Both young players are making the most of the opportunity with additional reps with the first-team. Quarterback Max Johnson says the duo have quickly asserted themselves with the nickname "thunder and lightning."

"Armoni and Corey, we call them thunder and lightning,” Johnson said. “They're roommates, they do everything together and they're both studs. Corey and Armoni both had great days on Saturday."

Orgeron has talked about how explosive both freshmen backs have been, esprecially since the pads have come on. Both have a low center of gravity and are extremely difficult to take down, with Goodwin being a little more shiftier while Kiner has the balance to stay on his feet with multiple defenders surrounding him.

It appears LSU legitimately has four options in the backfield which could open up many different possibilities with this offense. The offense will be in even better shape because of the seemingly endless rotations the Tigers could use with the receivers this season.

Outside of Kayshon Boutte, the program is still in search of a consistent handful of players who could step into the starting role alongside the No. 1 receiver threat. Over the last week or so, freshman Brian Thomas has become the most popular name to earn playing time next to Boutte but in talking with a team official at practice, all of the freshmen have had moments of brilliance during fall camp.

“All those guys are very talented,” Orgeron said. “We're going to have to let them all play and see what's going to happen. But I do think as the year goes on, we're going to see who the second guy is, the third guy is. I think that's going to work itself out.”

Even Boutte raved about how far this freshman class of Thomas, Chris Hilton, Deion Smith and Malik Nabers has come in just a few short months of being around the program.

"The freshman came in at a faster pace than we did as our freshman core last year," Boutte said. "It's a very fierce battle, you've gotta go in everyday and know somebody else wants your spot. You've gotta handle your work or you're gonna be replaced."

It's easy to forget about a few of the veterans on the team as well as Jaray Jenkins, Jontre Kirklin and Koy Moore will also be heavily involved in the rotation conversation. Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz has many options at his disposal and finding the right mismatches is a big part of putting the best three or four receivers on the field.

These are two positions that could go well into the season before clear frontrunners emerge and having a non-conference start will help the coaching staff discover all of the best possible options.