LSU Football's Brian Kelly Comments on Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Situation
Former Tennessee quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, remains in headlines following an NIL dispute with the Volunteers prior to the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal opening.
Iamaleava, who led the Tennessee program to the College Football Playoff last year, was reportedly demanding a new contract ahead of the 2025 season.
Now, after the unique situatuon went public, the Volunteers and their prized signal-caller have gone their separate ways with the Iamaleava entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The UCLA Bruins remain the frontrunners to land his services, according to multiple reports, with the California program looking to reel him in.
When asked about the situation, LSU head coach Brian Kelly stated that he believes this will become the new normality in college football as an adjustment process continues.
"Well, I think we're in this period of adjustment, right? I mean, I think we've got a settlement that is in the throes of being decided. The House settlement is coming close. Bring us most likely some form of revenue sharing. I think there's changes coming in NIL. I think this is the first version of corrections, maybe," Kelly said last Saturday.
"I think that we're going to see a lot of this. You know, this was a new world. I think we're going to navigate it the best that we can, but I think that there's going to be other situations that come, and we're just going to have to do the best we can.
"I think there's going to be better information out there that will allow people to look at comps for positions and say, that makes sense, that doesn't make sense."
Kelly believes that with the new revenue-sharing method the NCAA is set to instill; it will form a "correction" in the market moving forward across college football.
"It'll allow us to navigate this a lot more reasonably moving forward for good or bad. People can make decisions. If you want to pay X, then that's what you can do," Kelly said. "But I think this is the natural course that would happen when there weren't many guidelines out there.
"Moving forward, I think with the house settlement and potentially a clearinghouse for NIL, I think we'll see a better place as we continue to move forward."
Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Spring Camp on Thursday with the program now shifting gears towards summer workouts in June.
