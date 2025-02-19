Prized LSU Football Commit '100% Locked In' with the Tigers as Recruitment Heats Up
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall remains one of the top commitments in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class after pledging to the program last August.
Hall, a Top-5 safety in America, continued his meteoric rise up the rankings after a dominant year for his prep squad in 2024.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior campaign with impressive numbers for his Edna Karr squad on his way to leading the program to a state title.
- 38 total tackles
- 12 tackles for loss
- 11 pass break-ups
- 4 sacks
- 4 interceptions
- 4 blocked punts
- 2 fumble recoveries
One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services as other schools turn up the heat.
Hall has heard from the likes of Ole Miss, Florida State, Oregon and USC, among several others, during his recruitment process, but it's LSU that holds the commitment.
The sought-after prospect returned to Baton Rouge at the end of January for the program's Junior Day event where Hall was surrounded by the top-ranked players in Louisiana.
Hall was joined by current Edna Karr teammate, and LSU commitment, Richard Anderson.
The prized lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Brian Kelly and Co. have Hall at the top of their board when it comes to players that "must" sign the dotted line in December. He's as important as it gets for the future of the defensive backfield and the staff knows it.
Now, after a critical season with the top programs in America swinging for the fences in his recruitment, LSU isn't letting up.
Hall recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers in an interview with On3 Sports' Chad Simmons. He's "100% locked in."
LSU will be turning up the heat across the next couple of months when it comes to Hall's recruitment, but it's clear his intentions. He wants to be a Tiger at the next level after taking multiple visits to Baton Rouge over the last few months.
The Bayou Bengals have a need at the safety position with the program looking to utilize the 2026 Recruiting Class in their favor.
Hall, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, is already pledged to the program, but LSU is also looking to pair him with the top-ranked defensive back in America.
Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in America
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford has quickly emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he locks in an official visit schedule.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum in his process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to LSU in January for the program's Junior Day recruiting event.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential. I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
Now, the LSU Tigers have secured an official visit with Bradford, he confirmed to Rivals, along with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Bradford will visit Brian Kelly's program from June 20-22 following a June 13-15 visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has an impressive double-digit scholarship list with LSU now among the five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
The Tigers continue their pursuit of Louisiana's top talent with the state oozing with immediate impact prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
