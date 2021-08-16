Four LSU Football Players Crack NFL Top 100 List Ahead of 2021 Season

Over the next several days, the NFL will release its annual top 100 players heading into the 2021 season. LSU has been well represented on this list in the past and after the first 50 names were released on Sunday, the Tigers are sure to have more to come.

Four former Tigers came in at the 51-100 range of the NFL's top players heading into 2021 according to NFL.com. Here's a running list of who earned spots and why the purple and gold will see a few more names pop up over the next several days.

Justin Jefferson (No. 53)

As a rookie, Jefferson entered the NFL scene and didn't skip a beat, setting the rookie record for receptions with 88 for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. Averaging nearly 17 yards per catch, Jefferson was just about as explosive as they come from the receiver position and really established himself as a future star in this league.

He earned a pro bowl nod and also a second-team All Pro recognition for his performance and came in as the highest ranked rookie in the 2020 class in the top 100. LSU has put out a number of star receivers in recent years but Jefferson has the chance to be among the best of any. Of course he's also known for that infamous "Griddy" dance which caught on with a number of NFL stars throughout the course of the 2020 season.

"There's a lot of tremendous receivers and for me to be able to break a record that all of those guys couldn't, it was special for me," Jefferson said.

Jefferson is just scratching the surface and it'll be surprising if he doesn't find himself further up this list a year from now.

Tyrann Mathieu (No. 58)

One of the best safeties in the NFL for a while now, Mathieu continues to make game altering plays that land him on this list every year. After being ranked No. 39 heading into 2020, Mathieu has dropped a few spots but he's the only safety over the last two seasons to record at least 100 tackles and 10 interceptions.

He's simply one of the best playmakers in the secondary the NFL has to offer as his versatility for being a ball hawk while also being able to apply pressure to the quarterback is a unique blend that not many defensive backs possess. Mathieu won a Super Bowl ring back in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are considered among the favorites year in and year out with Patrick Mahomes under center.

"He's not the biggest, not the fastest but he's always had that dog in him," linebacker Devin White said about Mathieu. "That's one of the guys I model myself to be like."

Jarvis Landry (No. 94)

Landry has a propensity to fly under the radar at times but there's no doubt he's one of the electric receivers in the game. His route running is among the best in the league and has made the top 100 for a sixth straight season.

A five time pro bowl player, Landry didn't make it back for the 2020 season but did finally make it to the playoffs with the Cleveland Browns, where he brought in 12 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns in two games. The Browns were narrowly defeated by the Chiefs in the divisional round but are seen as one of the threats in the AFC this season.

Landry will be a big reason why the Cleveland offense, which relies heavily on the run, will be among the more potent in the league.

Tre'Davious White (No. 95)

Since entering the league, White has been one of the most consistent cornerbacks in all of football. He nearly won Defensive Rookie of the Year back in 2017 and has since been named to the All Pro team in back-to-back seasons.

En route to a second-team All Pro selection in 2020, White recorded 57 tackles, three interceptions and 17 passes defended for a Buffalo Bills team that had a great regular season but was upset in the wild card round by the Houston Texans.