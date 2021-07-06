Trio of LSU Football Players Named to Top 50 List Entering 2021 Season

When watching LSU games this fall, you'll likely hear Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks and Mike Jones Jr. names over on the broadcast over and over. The trio will play a huge part of LSU rediscovering itself on the defensive end and the preseason recognition they're receiving backs it up.

On Tuesday, the three were named to Pro Football Focus' top 50 players in the country entering the 2021 season. Stingley came in at No. 2, Ricks at No. 7 and Jones at No. 38 despite primarily being a backup linebacker the last few seasons at Clemson.

Finding Stingley at the top of this list is of course not much of a shock to anyone who follows college football. Entering his junior season, there aren't many defensive backs over the last 10 years that have shown the sublime technique and athletic ability of the future top five pick. An All-American in each of his first two seasons with the program, if Stingley were to be named an All-American this season, he'd join Tommy Casanova as the only LSU player to earn All-American honors in three seasons with the Tigers.

Much is expected out of Stingley, who will sport No. 7 this season as college quarterbacks will have to pick their poison whether to throw at him or his running mate Ricks, who enters his sophomore season after an All-American year himself as a freshman. In man coverage in 2020, Ricks allowed a total of six catches during his first season with the program.

Where the trouble came in for both Stingley and Ricks last year was when the Tigers went zone as busted plays became a common theme for that group a season ago due to lack of communication. It's one of the reasons Ed Orgeron brought in defensive coordinator Daronte Jones but also the Clemson transfer Mike Jones, who is expected to play a key role in the middle of the defense.

An athletic and versatile linebacker, Jones was primarily used as a rotation piece for Clemson but wanted an expanded role on a defense, transferring to LSU as a result. Where he'll really help the Tigers is in the passing game as his coverage on slot receivers and running backs out of the backfield is his specialty.

Jones recorded two interceptions last season but showed great improvement and the theory is that with more consistent playing time, his presence on the field will be felt. Damone Clark figures to take one of the linebacker roles this season and the team is also very high on Navonteque Strong. It's important not to forget Josh White who came along late in 2020 or Antoine Sampah, another highly touted prospect, so there will be plenty of options at a linebacker position that was rather thin last season.

With so many positions up for grabs this fall, the defensive backs and linebackers appear to be two that are settled and will be vital to seeing the Tigers return to contending form this season.