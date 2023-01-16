LSU Football Welcomes 13 Early Enrollees to Campus

LSU football signed 25 high school prospects during the Early Signing Period. Over the weekend, 13 members moved to campus and will be with the football program during the spring semester.

Of course, there are many benefits to enrolling a semester early and adjusting to the football aspect of things, but for these players to also get acclimated to college life while being away from home is a major plus.

The 13 early enrollees will have the chance to suit up and take part in the Tigers’ 15 spring practices across March and April.

Here’s who’s moved to campus and will be with LSU a semester early:

Rickie Collins - Quarterback

After the Tigers lost freshman signal-caller Walker Howard to the transfer portal, adding Collins a week later is a win for this LSU football program. Brian Kelly will have three scholarship quarterbacks on roster with Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and now Collins for spring ball.

The highly-touted 4-star recruit will benefit significantly over the next few months after enrolling early. It’s always a bonus for this position group to get to campus early and adjust to a new regime, giving Collins a chance to get acclimated early.

Trey Holly - Running Back

Louisiana’s all-time rushing leader Trey Holly put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent with Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in December and is officially enrolled. One of the first commitments in this 2023 class, Holly helped boost this cycle in a big way as a recruiter of other players.

In his senior campaign, Holly logged 14 games played with 305 carries, 2,633 yards and 33 touchdowns. Holly set the Louisiana high school rushing record for a career with 1,228 carries for 10,523 yards and 146 touchdowns.

Kyle Parker - Wide Receiver

Get to know the name Kyle Parker early. Despite the Tigers bringing in a number of gifted wide receivers to Baton Rouge this offseason, Parker has the chance to make an immediate impact.

A college-ready game, Parker fits into this offensive scheme like a glove. A Texas native, he’s played a rigorous schedule over the last few years and looks to adjust accordingly to LSU’s strict schedule early after getting to campus over the weekend.

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver

Florida 4-star wide receiver Jalen Brown made it official in December. He’s an LSU Tiger. The Top 100 prospect signed his letter of intent and has enrolled early, Brown confirmed to LSU Country.

For LSU to hold onto Brown is a massive win for this program. An incredibly gifted vertical threat, who has all the intangibles to be the next great receiver in Baton Rouge, Brown adds a different element to this WR room. There was buzz surrounding Brown potentially flipping to another school, but after getting to campus, it’s official for the gifted wideout.

Jackson McGohan - Tight End

Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan‍ decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process. Fast forward to a visit to Baton Rouge in December and McGohan made the decision to commit to LSU in the blink of an eye.

McGohan has a solid relationship with LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. The two formed a bond when Denbrock was at Cincinnati, carrying it over when he ultimately took the job with LSU. Now, the under the radar tight end will compete for significant snaps this spring.

Mac Markway - Tight End

Look for the Tigers coaching staff to place him H-back, tight end, and even as a pass protector in the backfield. Those are the basic situations. Markway is also capable of being a good receiving option as he catches the football away from his body and looks to run north-south as soon as the football is secured in his hands. Whether or not he develops into a flex tight end that LSU consistently throws to in space is yet to be seen, but he could also be a blocker during screen passes that LSU runs for wide receivers in year one.

Dashawn Womack - EDGE

Womack could be labeled as the Tigers’ biggest signing in the 2023 class. For LSU to get the program-changing prospect to campus a semester early after the departure of BJ Ojulari; he has the chance to evolve his game quickly. Look for Womack to be an immediate impact guy for Jamar Cain’s defensive line.

Jaxon Howard - EDGE

Like Womack, Howard is a game changer for LSU. An NFL bloodline, his game is extremely mature for his age with both technique and an advanced body type. Now on campus and in Baton Rouge, Howard has the chance to explode with a college weight room and gifted DL coach in Cain.

Whit Weeks - Linebacker

Weeks is fresh off of a dominant senior season out in Georgia. After a stellar year, he carried over his success to the All-American Bowl in early January where he stood out significantly, earning team captain for his squad. The ranking for Weeks doesn’t tell the story. About as important of a signing as LSU could have made, the Tigers got a good one with Weeks.

Javien Toviano - Cornerback

LSU has retooled their secondary for the future with a number of transfers, but the signing of Toviano is about as big as it gets. A player of his caliber who has dominated the state of Texas over the last few years, Toviano is the future of LSU’s cornerback room. An impressive player both on and off the field, these next few months will be crucial in his development.

Jeremiah Hughes - Cornerback

The Bishop Gorman product is on campus and ready to elevate his game to new heights. Another important piece to the future of LSU’s cornerback room, Hughes has all the intangibles of being up next alongside Toviano. Switching to cornerback late in his high school career, Hughes is still getting acclimated to a new position with tremendous upside.

Ryan Yaites - Safety

At 6’2”, 175-pounds, Yaites has been playing cornerback in high school. His length and natural strength, however, will allow him to be more than just a cornerback candidate for the Tigers. Remember, this is the SEC West that he’s coming to play in. The number of future NFL wide receivers is incredible, and LSU needs players with the ability to adjust on the fly. That’s Yaites.

As a safety candidate, Yaites provides the natural power, length and speed that’s needed to get off the hash and make a beeline for the sidelines to knock down a deep ball. That’s something he’s commonly seen doing. He’s also not afraid to come down and hit, as his film displays.

Michael Daugherty - Safety

Don’t sleep on Daugherty. As versatile as they come in the secondary, he’s shown up in a big way when called upon during his high school career, but now on LSU’s campus, he has the chance to level up. Daugherty can be used in a myriad of ways, making it that much more intriguing to see where the Tigers line him up this spring in his first college action in March. Look for the youngster to turn heads.