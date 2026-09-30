LSU Freshman Deuce Geralds Is Becoming Impossible to Keep Off the Field

Deuce Geralds arrived at LSU with an opportunity to compete for immediate playing time. Four games into his college career, the freshman defensive tackle has given the Tigers something more valuable: a player they can already count on.

His latest performance helped LSU overwhelm Texas A&M in a 35-6 victory Saturday, and the recognition followed. Geralds earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after recording five tackles and two sacks, continuing an opening month that has made him a significant presence in the Tigers’ defensive front.

For a defense dealing with mounting injuries, that emergence carries weight beyond a weekly award.

An Early Opportunity Becomes Consistent Production

Deuce Geralds poses during LSU football's media day | @lsufootball and @thedeucegeralds - Instagram

LSU needs dependable production from the players still available. Geralds is supplying it from one of the most demanding positions on the field, where freshmen must immediately handle the strength, technique and physicality of experienced college offensive linemen.

Geralds has started all four games, accumulating 13 tackles and four sacks. According to LSU’s weekly award announcement, he ranks fourth in the SEC in both total sacks and sacks per game. Those numbers establish that his impact extends beyond one productive Saturday.

The Football Writers Association of America also included Geralds in its Week 4 “Freshman Focus,” which highlights notable first-year players throughout the season ahead of its annual Freshman All-America selections. His inclusion adds national recognition to a start that has already earned conference attention.

The distinction matters because interior defensive linemen often contribute in ways that escape the box score. Holding a gap, occupying a blocker or forcing a running back to change direction can help a defense without producing an individual highlight.

Geralds is adding measurable disruption to those responsibilities.

Pressure through the middle can deny quarterbacks the space they need to step forward when edge rushers close around them. Against mobile quarterbacks, that becomes especially valuable. A defense must threaten the pocket while limiting the escape routes that can turn a successful rush into a damaging scramble.

Geralds gives LSU another way to create that pressure.

Injuries Raise the Stakes

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the field during warm up against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His importance is increasing as the Tigers absorb significant losses elsewhere on defense.

Linebacker Whit Weeks underwent surgery Monday after suffering a broken fibula against Texas A&M. Safety Dashawn Spears suffered a season-ending ACL injury the previous week against Ole Miss. Both losses affect a defense that had established itself as an early strength under coordinator Blake Baker.

Geralds cannot replace either player’s responsibilities. A defensive tackle does not take over a linebacker’s communication duties or a safety’s coverage assignments.

He can, however, help make the work behind him more manageable.

Consistent penetration can interrupt a play before a running back reaches the second level. Interior pressure can accelerate a quarterback’s decision and reduce the time defensive backs must hold their coverage. Those advantages become more valuable when a defense is adjusting its personnel.

That makes Geralds’ continued development particularly consequential for LSU.

A Role Earned Before the Injury Concerns

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) and linebacker Whit Weeks (7) react to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geralds’ starting role predates the recent injuries. His emergence was evident during preseason practices, when he repeatedly worked with the first defensive unit and positioned himself to start the opener.

That timeline gives his production added credibility. LSU had already placed trust in him before its depth became a greater concern.

The next challenge is sustaining that trust as opponents gather more film and adjust their blocking scheme. Four games provide a promising foundation, but the remaining conference schedule will demand continued growth.

Geralds has already shown he belongs in that conversation.

For LSU, the question has moved beyond whether a freshman can contribute. Geralds is contributing every week, and the Tigers’ changing defensive circumstances make those contributions increasingly difficult to overlook.

He has earned his place. Now LSU has even more reason to keep him there.

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