The Real Impact of Whit Weeks Being Out for LSU

Week 4 brought a huge victory for the LSU Tigers, with a 35-6 win over SEC opponent Texas A&M, continuing their at-home winning record.

But Saturday's Night win also brought some major losses, with linebacker Whit Weeks suffering a fracture in his right leg in the third quarter and sitting out the rest of the game on crutches with a boot on.

Weeks was one of the most talked-about defensive players this offseason for his ability to shut down scoring drives and attack quarterbacks. But within LSU's program, he was much more than a dominant defender, making his recent absent a major loss for the team.

The Well-Deserved Title

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weeks heads into his senior year with the Tigers, a team he has played for all four years of college, next to brothers Zach and West Weeks, with the highest-recognized honor.

He was selected to wear No. 7 on the defense, a number that is well-known in LSU football history for being worn by an elite, selfless playmaker. With that honor of wearing that number on game day, accompanied by his captain of the team patch, he's one of the most looked at players on both the field and locker room.

This is why losing him on Saturday was a major blow for the program, as Lane Kiffin explained at Monday's press conference.

"It's not just because of the player that he is. It's the mentality, what he brings around him, and how he is," said Kiffin.

Weeks underwent surgery on his right fibula on Monday morning and is expected to miss some time, but it is unclear whether his injury is season-ending or not.

Either way, his absence will make a huge impact on the team. On a roster full of transfer portal talent, Weeks is the ultimate veteran that the new faces of the program look to when leading the team into big-time matchups.

Kiffin is still unsure when Weeks will return, saying that he knows that Weeks will be out for a while, which is a tough blow for the team this early in the season.

The Next Steps

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Davhon Keys (42) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Weeks came off the field during Saturday night's blowout, Kiffin utilized linebacker Davhon Keys as his next-best option, allowing him to take on the major role on defense.

"Davhon played really well last week, which was obviously great to see. I really talked to him about, you know, before he went in, you know, this is a really big opportunity," said Kiffin.

Keys recorded six total tackles, five of them being solo after stepping in for Weeks, proving that when needed, he can step up and continue the defensive production at the linebacker position.

It's a major shoe to fill, and beyond the locker room leadership skills, his linebacker skills have had major influences on the game. Now that's he not guaranteed to be on the field the rest of the season, there's no room for error to come from the defense.

"He's (Keys) going to need to play really well for us not to have a drop-off on defense," said Kiffin.

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