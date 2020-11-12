Outlook on LSU Freshmen Quarterbacks With Myles Brennan Likely Out Rest of 2020 Season

With LSU off this weekend, here’s a step back to look at what LSU’s quarterbacks present for future seasons.

As with all college football programs, the quarterback position is the pivotal one because it dictates so much of what happens all across the offense. LSU is fortunate because of its girth of talent at quarterback. It begins with redshirt-junior Myles Brennan. He may be out for the rest of the 2020 season, but he will likely return for at least one more season.

The Mississippi native was having a good beginning to his first year behind center. Brennan completed 79-of-131 passing attempts for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Considering he had to follow none other than Joe Burrow and all the expectations of being the LSU quarterback, that’s quite an impressive start.

Perhaps more importantly, Brennan waited his turn. Many quarterbacks would have tucked tail and transferred. Good for Brennan for sticking it out and earning the starting nod. That’s uncommon these days. LSU is fortunate to have him in the program. Now he needs to heal.

Brennan’s season-ending abdominal injury is unfortunate. He did display big-play capabilities in a mere three games, however, and LSU fans should be excited to see Brennan come back for the 2021 season. Rest up and get healthy young man. Brennan’s injury allows for at least one freshman to take center stage through the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Everyone already witnessed the arm talent of TJ Finley. The 6-foot-6, and roughly 250-pound behemoth of a quarterback is one of those rare talents that possesses not only great arm strength, but a quick release.

Those talents helped to slice open South Carolina’s defense in Death Valley. He completed 17-of-21 passes for 265-yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Over the course of the final five games, Finley will need to continue to harness his skills, beginning with sticking with the process of learning how to be an SEC quarterback.

There will be difficult days. Be patient. That’s what Finley must do first and foremost. Because of Finley’s inexperience, future LSU opponents like Alabama and Texas A & M will throw a bevy of different looks at him.

Zone blitzes, rush three and drop eight, and cornerback blitzes just to name a few. It’s okay if mistakes are made. Learn from them and move forward. Even if those are tough nights, it’s an opportunity to learn the most difficult position in sport, and that’s quarterback.

Everything is in front of Finley. He has nothing but an abundance of time and excellent LSU resources to learn the game of football. As long as this young man continues to take the proper steps of listening to his coaches, trainers and peers, Finley will trend in the right direction for LSU. Two more items about Finley’s future.

Take nothing for granted. Every opportunity to gain knowledge about the quarterback position should be evaluated thoroughly, including listening to more experienced quarterbacks in the college and professional ranks. He also needs to be in tune with his teammates.

Throwing with LSU wide receivers and tight ends like sophomore Jaray Jenkins and freshman Arik Gilbert needs to be a habit this offseason, not an anomaly. Some players would take it for granted that they are the next “big thing” and that’s when the bottom falls out.

Of course Finley’s competition comes from fellow true freshman Max Johnson. The 6-foot-5 and 220-pound southpaw saw game action against Auburn. Considering he was just thrown into the mix in the middle of the game, Johnson did fairly well. He went 15-of-24 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown.

That’s impressive for coming off the bench cold. Moving forward, Johnson will need to do the same things as Finley. Stay the course, learn, gain as much knowledge from everyone accessible to him as possible, and allow the process of becoming a seasoned quarterback to take its course.

A good athlete with the propensity for making throws on the run, Johnson possesses the physical skills to be a big-time SEC quarterback. Like with Finley, it’s up to him as to how far he goes to become a great player.

Overall, It’s truly incredible that LSU was fortunate enough to have a quarterback wait until his fourth year in the program to start. Then, it also landed two quarterbacks with as much talent as Finley and Johnson in the same recruiting class to learn under Brennan. That’s rare for any program. LSU is in good shape at the quarterback position for years to come.