LSU Freshmen Running Backs Draw Comparison to Former Tigers Legend

Kiner, Goodwin making the most out of opportunities given with veterans out with injury

If there's one position with all of the playing time seemingly up in the air, it would be the running backs. Freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin continue to put immense heat on veterans Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery for snaps this season and it's only intensified as fall camp has drawn on.

With Davis-Price in and out of the lineup due to injury and Emery still trying to prove consistency within his game, the door has been left open for Kiner and Goodwin and they're taking advantage of the opportunity. The two backs most recently combined for 40 yards on the ground on 11 touches in the most recent scrimmage and coach Ed Orgeron continues to sing their praises.

But it's not just the coaching staff that is taking notes on the highly talented freshmen backs. Offensive lineman Ed Ingram has been in the huddle every day of their short lived careers in Baton Rouge and has walked away extremely impressed with how well they've adapted to the college game.

"Both of them are dominant runners. I tell both of them how they show flashes of Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] and some of our other great running backs," Ingram said. "I'm just happy for both of them, I hope to see good things out of both of them this season. They're gonna be some dominant runners for LSU in the future."

A comparison to Edwards-Helaire is nothing new for either Kiner or Goodwin, who are similar in size to the former Tigers' star. What made Edwards-Helaire so electric was his unique shiftiness and balance, something that's a lot more common with shorter, compact players.

Goodwin and Kiner are 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 respectively but Kiner is a good 30 pounds heavier than his freshman counterpart. Both have shown promise of being capable to earn snaps at the start of the season.

Defensive lineman Neil Farrell was also around for those Edwards-Helaire years and has seen similar "greatness" out of both Kiner and Goodwin in the early portion of fall camp.

"I see greatness in both of them, they're two great young backs," Farrell said. "It's like the best running back room we've had since I've been in here in 2017. The freshman are ready to play tomorrow, I feel confident in both of them being back there. Very pleased with their play this camp."