LSU Gains Commitment From 2024 4-Star CB Wallace Foster

It’s been an eventful 24-hour stretch for this LSU football program. While the Tigers were in the midst of defeating the UAB Blazers Saturday night, Brian Kelly and his coaching staff went out and landed a commitment from 2024 cornerback Wallace Foster.

Foster is commit No. 8 in the 2024 class after the Tigers also welcomed 3-star offensive tackle Khayree Lee after the Alabama game earlier this month. For Kelly and the Tigers to continue their hot streak on the recruiting trail, as the trajectory of this program continues to trend positively, it shows the long-term goals of this team.

The Warren Easton product chose LSU over Florida State, Florida and Arkansas, among others, adding to the incredible stretch on the recruiting trail this program has had.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 and 2025 cycles, clearly making an impression on Foster over a short period of time.

Foster is extremely physical for his size. With quick feet and the strength to back it up, he’s a prospect who has a chance to fly up the rankings even more by the time it’s all said and done. A 4-star currently, look for the youngster to make an impression as he closes out his junior year before blowing up next season.

LSU now has eight spots filled in the 2024 cycle with their focus looking to continue adding dynamic athletes to the class. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision in both the 2023 and 2024 classes this fall.