LSU Gains Commitment from 2025 4-Star CB Jaylen Bell

LSU continues to assemble an embarrassment of riches to prepare for the future of this program. Loganville (Ga.) cornerback Jaylen Bell announced his commitment to LSU on Saturday. The four-star Georgia native is the first commit in the Tigers' 2025 recruiting class.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound corner is the latest prospect to continue the Grayson High School pipeline for the Tigers. Along with Bell, LSU has also added commitments from 2023 cornerback Michael Daugherty and 2024 defensive back Zion Ferguson, who both currently play for Grayson High School.

Bell holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina and numerous others. Shutting down the recruitment process early in his high school career, it’ll be some time until Bell is suited up in the purple and gold, but the upside he attains gives this program a dynamic athlete for the future.

Brian Kelly and his staff have harped on the importance of developing relationships early with prospects, and after building a Top-5 2024 class already, their impact is proving to be significant.

Now looking to get the 2025 class rolling, Bell is certainly a major addition to get things started.

The Tigers’ secondary is made up of mostly transfers this season with the assumption they’ll have to dip into the transfer portal yet again for next season, so to build for the future is a major recruiting victory for this program.

With Bell on board in the 2025 cycle, and the Tigers already reeling in a myriad of gifted athletes to both the 2023 and 2024 classes, LSU’s positive trajectory continues on the recruitment trail.