LSU Gains Commitment From Former Syracuse CB Duce Chestnut

Former Syracuse cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut has committed to LSU following a successful visit to Baton Rouge. Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, gives the Tigers another high-upside defensive back for the future.

As a freshman, Chestnut started in every game for the Orange, ending the year with three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Fast forward to 2022 and the youngster tallied 40 tackles and an interception for the Orange. The Tigers have added a number of gifted players via the transfer portal, but Chestnut certainly sits near the top.

In two seasons with Syracuse, he totaled 83 tackles, three tackles for a loss, four interceptions and 13 passes defended in 24 appearances.

The ability to play both cornerback and nickel, his versatility is a piece of his game the Tigers could use for the foreseeable future.



Chestnut is the third cornerback LSU has added via the transfer portal after both Texas A&M transfer Denver Harris and Southeastern Louisiana transfer Zy Alexander both signed last month. The Tigers aren’t done yet at defensive back in the portal.

LSU Has Prioritized Cornerback in Transfer Portal:

With Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson out of eligibility, it puts this unit in a bind going forward. Another key factor is Mekhi Garner's decision to enter the NFL Draft. The lockdown corner, who showcased All-SEC caliber play in his first season with the Tigers, leaves this cornerbacks room in a tough spot after declaring,

The Bayou Bengals are left with Sevyn Banks, Latterrance Welch and the incoming freshmen. Banks, who has battled the injury bug all season, would then be the only corner on this roster with significant experience.

It was always known the Tigers would need to attack the transfer portal when it came to the secondary this offseason. With the portal open, expect LSU to hit this position group with force as they look to rebuild a room that, at times, showed consistency.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”