Former LSU Defensive Back Grant Delpit Talks Road to Recovery From Torn Achilles

Delpit expects to be 100% healthy by start of the 2021 training camp
Grant Delpit couldn't have been more excited to be selected by the Cleveland Browns. Not only would he be teaming up with former teammates Jacob Phillips and Greedy Williams in the NFL but also former Tigers' legends Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry as well. But just a short time into his rookie practice with the Browns, Delpit went down with an injury.  

After feeling like he got hit in the lower leg from someone behind him, Delpit went down in immense pain, where the truth started to settle in. He had a torn achilles, ending his first NFL season before it even started. The former LSU Tiger met with reporters this week to talk about the injury and give an update on his recovery. 

After a long road of rehab after surgery, Delpit is confident he'll be ready for the first week of training camp.

"(The ankle) feels better and better every day," Delpit said. "It's a long process, long journey to get fully healthy, but the plan is to be fully healthy by training camp."

During his time at LSU, Delpit established himself as one of the special playmakers in the country, combining for 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, eight interceptions and 24 pass deflections. He won the Jim Thorpe Award after the 2019 season and would later be drafted No. 44 overall by Cleveland in the draft. 

Delpit is no stranger to injury and having to play through one as he was certainly less than 100% for the final third of LSU season back in 2019 when he sprained his ankle and missed only one game, but played some of his best ball in the postseason. Now, he's just hoping that his injury history is behind him and he can start making an impact for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations this season. 

“It’s been a lot (of work)‚’’ Delpit told Cleveland.com. “This injury is like nothing I’ve had before. I’ve done a lot to come back and rehab. I’m on the back end of my rehab, and just trying to get rid of the annoying pain.’'

