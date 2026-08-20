LSU Has a Potential Game-Changer Hiding in Plain Sight at Safety

After a massive portal overhaul this season, Lane Kiffin and his impressive recruiting staff brought in elite talent on both sides of the ball, with new stars emerging on the new roster.

There's one defensive transfer that will take over the secondary this year, as a major threat to opponents with the ability to create chaos and turn it into scoring production.

He's expected to take the top-ranked defensive unit to the next level this season, being a constant topic among the nation's most talented defenders.

A Hidden Gem

Oct 5, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) breaks up pass intended for Utah State Aggies tight end Will Monney (86) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Utah State 62-30. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Boise State transfer Ty Benefield joins the powerful force in Baton Rouge this season, becoming defensive coordinator Blake Baker's top candidate for the coveted safety position, in a room full of major depth.

After a breakout junior season with the Broncos, Benefield racked up 105 total tackles, 69 of them being solo, and a pair of interceptions before heading to the Bayou State.

He's now ranked as the No. 6 defender in ESPN's college football best defenders for the 2026 season, already making his impactful transfer known in the media.

Now, it's his time to prove to his new conference that he can be a danger to opposing offenses and be a hidden gem for Baker's elite defense.

The Perfect Fit

Sep 20, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive back Ty Benefield (0) runs the ball back on an interception as Air Force Falcons fullback Terrence Gist (12) and wide receiver Cade Harris (21) defend in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin didn't just reel in any talented transfer when he signed Benefield; he unlocked the ideal versatile defender for Baker's heavy-blitz defensive system.

Benefield has the ability to apply the danger zone of pressure to an opponent, with major experience in the secondary to eliminate any pass options for quarterbacks.

At the same time, his 6'3 frame can put him at an advantage to take over the receiving opportunity, and change the lone pick-six stat that LSU put up last season, from safety DaShawn Spears.

His interception abilities might just be the real game changer for the incoming transfer, as he put up at least one each season with the Broncos, and two in his debut freshman year.

He already has the receiver experience on his resumé, playing wide receiver throughout high school, putting up 20 touchdowns and 1,404 yards to become the ultimate athletic recruit.

Benefield is the classic ball-hawk, with a clear success rate, making him an ideal defender coming into LSU's new program and well worth watching to change the game this season.

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