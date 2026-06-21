Lane Kiffin Expects Tigers' Newest Safety to Become a Legend at LSU

There may be a lot of unknowns when evaluating this year's LSU football team. There are plenty of new faces in Baton Rouge as head coach Lane Kiffin completely overhauled the roster.

They added some of the top names in the transfer portal on the offensive and defensive ends. It was a necessary change after the Tigers went 7-5 during the regular season and ultimately fired Brian Kelly. However, LSU has an opportunity to compete at the top of the SEC with some of the new talent.

One of those players added was safety Ty Benefield. The incoming senior spent three seasons with Boise State and came to LSU as the third-ranked safety in the transfer portal. His coach Kiffin, had high praise for Benefield.

Kiffin Expects Benefield to Become a Legend in Baton Rouge

Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kiffin appeared on former LSU safety Tyrann Mathieu's podcast, "In the Bayou". He made a couple of bold claims, including a promise that he will bring a national championship to LSU. But he also spoke out his newest safety.

"As soon as I was thinking about you [Tyrann Mathieu] being here today, I said, 'Get Ty up here because I think Ty is going to be one of those legends to play here," Kiffin said. "He's wired right, he's got unbelievable range, great ball skills, and I said you have to get him up here to meet you to just connect it."

That is high praise for Benefield. He's recorded five interceptions in his collegiate career and over 100 total tackles last season. He was a highly coveted defensive player and the Tigers got him.

Benefield also brings plenty of accolades, including 2025 First-Team All-Mountain West and the 2025 Mountain West Championship Game MVP. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, but now he has an opportunity to shine on a team looking to contend in the SEC.

It's hard not to get excited about the big names Kiffin brought in. Sam Leavitt will be a dynamic quarterback, the revamped wide receiver room could be one of the best in the country, and Princewill Umanmielen was one of the best edge rushers in the portal. Not to mention, Kiffin is dominating on the recruiting trail as he builds up the future of the program.

But Benefield brings experience and should be a steady presence in the secondary room. Clearly, his head coach has a lot of belief in him, and LSU fans should be excited about what he could do in 2026.

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