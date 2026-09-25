LSU Has Already Seen What Marcel Reed Can Do. This Time, It Has a Plan

LSU doesn't need to turn on much film to understand what Marcel Reed can do.

The Tigers have lived it.

Twice.

Reed has been one of LSU's biggest problems over the past two seasons, and Saturday night will give the Tigers another opportunity to finally find an answer for the Texas A&M quarterback.

“Well, this is a big test,” LSU coach Lane Kiffin said. “Like you said, we’ve struggled here with him before.”

That might be putting it lightly.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed has rushed for 170 yards and five touchdowns in two career games against LSU, using his legs to change both matchups.

The first came in 2024.

Texas A&M trailed LSU 17-7 when Reed replaced Conner Weigman in the second half. On his first snap, Reed took off for an eight-yard touchdown.

It changed the game.

Reed finished with three rushing touchdowns as Texas A&M erased the deficit and pulled away for a 38-23 win.

A year later, LSU knew Reed was coming.

It didn't matter.

Reed rushed for 100 yards while also throwing for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in Texas A&M's 49-25 win in Tiger Stadium.

Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now LSU gets him for a third time.

But this isn't the same LSU defense that Reed faced the past two seasons.

Through three games, the Tigers have been one of the nation's best teams against the run. Even in LSU's 32-24 loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers held the Rebels to just 63 rushing yards.

Kiffin, however, knows those numbers don't tell the entire story.

“I think we lead the country in rush defense, but that hasn’t been against a ton of quarterback-schemed runs,” Kiffin said. “So, that’s a different set of challenges.”

That's the key difference with Reed.

Containing a mobile quarterback when a passing play breaks down is one thing. Defending an offense that intentionally makes the quarterback part of the rushing attack is another.

Texas A&M can force LSU to account for Reed on every snap, creating another number in the running game and putting additional stress on the Tigers' defensive front.

That makes discipline especially important.

LSU's edge defenders can't become so aggressive pursuing Reed that they open lanes behind them. The linebackers have to remain aware of the quarterback even when the action initially appears headed toward the running back.

And when Reed escapes the pocket, LSU's secondary can't abandon its responsibilities trying to make a play.

Safety Ty Benefield said the Tigers have emphasized exactly that.

“Stay disciplined in coverage, don’t be too greedy, but he’s gonna test your rules,” Benefield said. “He’s good at what he does.”

LSU received a reminder of that challenge last weekend.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss hurt the Tigers primarily through the air, throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns, but his biggest play came with his legs.

Chambliss' 14-yard quarterback keeper gave Ole Miss the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Now LSU goes from one mobile quarterback to another.

Except this time, the quarterback on the other sideline has already shown exactly how dangerous he can be against the Tigers.

LSU has seen Marcel Reed before.

The Tigers know what happens when they don't contain him.

Saturday night will show whether knowing what's coming is finally enough to stop it.