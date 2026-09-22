3 Matchups That Will Decide LSU's Week 4 Game Against Texas A&M

Texas A&M returns to Tiger Stadium less than a year after its 49-25 win over LSU became the final game of the Brian Kelly era.

The Tigers would turn to Lane Kiffin, and his first matchup with the Aggies as the Tiger head coach comes at an important time. LSU is coming off its first loss of the season, a 32-24 defeat at Ole Miss in which the Tigers fell behind 24-7 before fighting back to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M is looking for a response of its own after a 31-21 home loss to Kentucky.

Here are three matchups that could decide Saturday's game.

1. Sam Leavitt's Pocket Presence vs. Texas A&M's Defensive Front

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts to a call on the field during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's offensive line will have plenty of responsibility Saturday, but some of the pressure also falls on Sam Leavitt.

Ole Miss made Leavitt uncomfortable early and LSU's passing game never fully recovered. He finished with just 158 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception as LSU was held to 330 total yards.

Kiffin pointed to too many one-on-one breakdowns in pass protection and said the early pressure affected Leavitt's ability to settle into the game.

But there were also opportunities for Leavitt to navigate the pocket, extend plays and get the ball out before pressure arrived.

That's where Saturday's matchup becomes important.

Texas A&M will try to make Leavitt uncomfortable and force him into hurried decisions. LSU has to protect better, but Leavitt also has to show he can remain composed when the pocket begins to collapse.

His mobility was one of LSU's biggest weapons against Ole Miss. Leavitt rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown, helping LSU erase a 17-point deficit.

The next step is turning that athleticism into consistent pocket management.

If Leavitt can wear the pressure, keep his eyes downfield and play within the Kiffin/Weiss offensive system, his elusive tendencies become much less predictable and much more dangerous for an opposing defense.

2. LSU's Defensive Front vs. Marcel Reed

LSU just saw what a mobile quarterback can do to a defense.

Now the Tigers get another one.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns Saturday before delivering the decisive play with his legs, scoring on a 14-yard quarterback keeper to put the Rebels ahead late in the fourth quarter.

Marcel Reed presents many of the same problems.

Kiffin called defending Reed "a big test" Monday and pointed specifically to the designed quarterback runs Texas A&M can use.

"We haven't had a lot of designed quarterback runs against us," Kiffin said. "So, you've got to have a lot of discipline."

That discipline will be critical, and lack of it was the final nail in the coffin against the Rebels.

The Tiger defense jumped offsides twice following Chambliss' late touchdown run, before eventually getting beat on a two-point conversion attempt that would go on to seal the victory for Pete Golding's squad.

LSU's defensive front can't become so aggressive getting after Reed that it creates running lanes behind the pass rush. Edge defenders have to maintain contain, while LSU's linebackers will need to account for Reed when A&M uses him as part of its designed rushing attack.

Elko has already seen how damaging Reed can be against LSU.

Now, Kiffin and LSU's defensive staff have to find a way to keep him from controlling the game with his legs.

3. LSU's Injuries vs. Texas A&M's Passing Game

LSU didn't leave Oxford healthy.

Dashawn Spears suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Ole Miss, while Trey'Dez Green also left the game with a knee injury. Phillip Wright III is expected to undergo season-ending surgery as well.

That leaves LSU facing questions in the secondary just as Reed and Texas A&M arrive in Baton Rouge.

At the same time, Texas A&M is dealing with some injuries of its own.

Elko confirmed Monday that wide receiver and return specialist Terry Bussey will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a lower-body injury on the opening kickoff against Kentucky.

Bussey had seven catches for 92 yards through A&M's first two games and was also a factor in the return game. Ashton Bethel-Roman has also been dealing with an injury.

That creates an interesting battle of depth.

LSU will have to replace production in the back end of its defense, while Reed will be without one of A&M's most versatile offensive weapons.

The Tigers just allowed Chambliss to complete 33 of 48 passes for 363 yards, with Traylon Ray going for 115 yards and a touchdown.

A repeat performance against Reed could put LSU in trouble.

Both teams are coming off conference opening losses, and both enter Saturday with something to prove.

For LSU, however, there's another layer to this one.

Texas A&M was the opponent on the other sideline when the Brian Kelly era came crashing down. Kiffin was hired to take LSU in a different direction.

His first chance to show how different that direction might be against the Aggies comes Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

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