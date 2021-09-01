Ed Orgeron Says Tigers Expecting to Have Most of Players Available for UCLA

This was a particularly difficult fall camp for the purple and gold due to injury. Nicks and bruises are to be expected but the sheer amount of minor injuries certainly caught up with the Tigers at times during fall practice.

But as the team prepares for the season opener against UCLA in Houston, coach Ed Orgeron said the team will be healthy and ready to go, with the exception of two or three players.

"It's game week man, there's a little pep in their step," Orgeron said during the SEC teleconference. "We had our best practice of the whole camp yesterday, we played music, our guys were fired up."

Among those back in action were cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Elias Ricks as well as veteran running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery. Orgeron also said the entire offensive line, which had some injuries sneak up late on the group during camp, was also available.

Because of the injuries to the offensive line, Orgeron said he does think it will take a little time for that group to gel but is excited to get the running backs out there.

"We haven't had our starting offensive line the whole camp, I think that's the area where we have to gel fast because UCLA looked pretty good on the defensive front," Orgeron said.

There will be a few players who will not be suiting up and Orgeron will have to wait and see about a few others closer towards the end of the week. One player he did confirm would not be playing was freshman receiver Malik Nabers.

According to Wilson Alexander of the Advocate, Nabers is dealing with a shoulder injury and Orgeron said during the call that he would likely not be ready for another couple of weeks. Nabers was one of the breakout freshmen receivers throughout fall camp so his absence will be missed but the receiver group has proven to be among the deepest on the roster.

"Most of our team is back and we're excited about that," Orgeron said.