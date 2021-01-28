Report: LSU to Hire New York Jets Andre Carter to Coach Defensive Line

LSU's defensive staff is looking to be close to finished. After settling on defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, coach Ed Orgeron has acted quickly by bringing in a linebackers coach and now a defensive line coach.

According to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tigers are hiring New York Jets defensive line coach Andre Carter to coach the LSU defensive line. A former first round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Carter had a successful 12-year career in the NFL before transitioning to coaching in 2017.

Carter has spent the last three years, first as an assistant defensive line coach with the Miami Dolphins and then as the defensive line coach with the Jets for the last two seasons. As a player, Carter was a one time Pro Bowl selection and recorded 517 tackles and 80.5 sacks in his career.

He was also a concensus All-American in 2000 at the University of California. Carter is an intriguing hire for the purple and gold as he's a proven former NFL star who is likely looking to make a jump in his career. It's been reported that LSU's new linebacker coach Blake Baker will have enhanced duties and by snagging Carter from the NFL, that very well could be the case for him as well.

With bringing Carter aboard, LSU's coaching staff not only gets a jolt of youth but plenty of NFL experience in the mix as well. Offensive coordinatorr Jake Peetz, passing game coordnator DJ Mangas, Jones and Carter all have NFL coaching experience. While that is something of value, all will have to learn the inner workings of the college game, including recruiting.

Orgeron promised a change in culture and with the coaching staff he's bringing in, it's a refreshing blend of youth and energy that should be able to relate to the players.