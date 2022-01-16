LSU Football to Hire Cortez Hankton as Next Receivers Coach

LSU's on field coaching staff has reached its final step as the Tigers are set to hire Louisiana native Cortez Hankton as its next wide receivers coach.

The move, which has been expected to come together for a few weeks now, is done according to On3 Matt Zenitz.

Hankton, a former NFL receiver from 2003-08, grew up in New Orleans and most recently spent the last four seasons at Georgia, helping build one of the most consistent college programs in the country. He brings winning and now championship experience to this LSU coaching staff, which has now filled all of its coordinator and position coaching spots with the 2021 season coming to a close Monday night.

The Tigers held off on announcing the Hankton hire with Georgia playing Alabama in the national championship, a game the Bulldogs would go on to win 33-18.

Prior to his four seasons with the Bulldogs, Hankton spent three seasons at Dartmouth College before being hired by Vanderbilt in 2015 as a receivers coach. Over his time at Georgia, the Bulldogs put together three consecutive 11-win seasons and two national championship appearances.

Along the way, Hankton has coached some elite level receivers who have gone on to the pros, including Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley. Most recently, he's helped mold George Pickens into a future high NFL draft pick.

At LSU, Hankton walks into one of the deepest receiver rooms in the SEC next season, led by junior star Kayshon Boutte, who was well on his way to an All-American nod before an ankle injury hindered his sophomore season. Despite five receivers entering the transfer portal, this is still a very deep room, with rising second year players Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers and Chris Hilton all showing tremendous flashes as freshmen.

The Tigers also just recently secured a commitment from ULL transfer wide receiver Kyren Lacy, adding another explosive weapon to a group that's lost five players to the portal.

Tight end Jack Bech was also one of the more consistent options in the pass catching game and will likely be utilized in an abundance of ways moving forward.

Here's an updated look at the on field coaching positions that have been filled:

AHC/Recruiting Coordinator/Running Backs: Frank Wilson

Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends: Mike Denbrock

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers: Matt House

Special Teams: Brian Polian

Quarterbacks: Joe Sloan

Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator: Cortez Hankton

Offensive Line: Brad Davis

Defensive Line: Jamar Cain

Safeties: Kerry Cooks

Cornerbacks: Robert Steeples