Report: LSU Football Adds Another Coach With NFL Experience as Offensive Analyst

LSU continues to add experience to its coaching staff as the Tigers have reportedly hired long time NFL coach Kyle Caskey as an offensive analyst. The news, reported by The Athletic's Brody Miller, comes as the purple and gold set their sights on welcoming the team to campus on May 24.

Caskey spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Detroit Lions and before that, he was with the Cincinnati Bengals for nine years. He worked with the running backs during his most recent stint with the Lions and Orgeron did say after the spring that the first priority for the offense was to try and find what does and doesn't work in the run game.

"If you can hold onto the football and you can take a hit and catch balls out of the backfield, which all these guys can do, you can play," Orgeron said. "I think that's a position that those guys are gonna have to play, especially with the running backs durability. It's a position where guys are gonna get nicked up. I think Corey [Kiner] and Armoni [Goodwin] are gonna play next year."

The addition of Caskey adds to the list of offensive analysts for the program, including Jorge Munoz, Mark Hutson, Carter Sheridan, Collin D'Angelo, Tyler Tettleton and Tyler Spotts-Orgeron. One name the program recently lost was Russ Callaway, who was promoted to senior offensive analyst after the 2020 season before taking a job with the New York Giants.

Over the next week or so, workouts and team meetings will be a priority as the coaching staff gets to know the rest of the 2021 class with the entire team together for the first time.