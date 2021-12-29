LSU Announces Matt House as Program's Next Defensive Coordinator

LSU has found its next defensive coordinator. On Tuesday, the program announced it will hire Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House as the new leader of the defense.

House will join the program once the Chiefs season has concluded according to a press release from the school.

“It is an honor to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU,” House said in a statement. “I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work. I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field as we set a championship standard – We will develop genuine relationships with our players, our staff, and the wonderful people in the state of Louisiana!"

A veteran coach who has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs coaching the linebackers, House won a Super Bowl just two years ago and prior to that, had spent nearly 20 years in the college game serving as primarily a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

His most recent stint in college came as the defensive coordinator for Kentucky during the 2017-18 season, where the Wildcats went to three straight bowl games with House as a part of the defensive staff. House also spent time with FIU and Pittsburgh over the last decade.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops.

”He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense. I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

Kelly’s staff is starting to piece together as the program has announced offensive line coach Brad Davis is staying while also bringing defensive coach Kerry Cooks, Brian Polian as special teams coordinator and Jacob Flint as strength and conditioning coordinator.

The Tigers officially moved on from linebackers coach Blake Baker and with House's background with linebackers, it makes sense that's the direction Kelly ultimately wanted to move in.