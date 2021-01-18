Report: LSU Football to Hire New Orleans Saints Ryan Nielsen as Defensive Coordinator

After a month long search, LSU seems to have settled in with a defensive coordinator. On Monday, it was reported by NFL Network's Jane Slater that the Tigers will hire New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its next defensive coordinator.

Nielsen replaces Bo Pelini as the new anchor for the LSU defense after spending four years with the Saints. Slater reports that the deal is still being finalized but that Nielsen has told Saints coach Sean Payton he intends to accept the position.

LSU had previously shown interest in Marcus Freeman and Missisippi State's Zach Arnett for the vacant defensive coordinator position. During his time in New Orleans, Nielsen helped build one of the top defensive line units in the NFL, including the development of David Onyemata, Trey Hendrickson, Shy Tuttle, Malcolm Roach and Marcus Davenport, who all contributed to the Saints success up front this season.

Before his time with the Saints, Nielsen spent time with NC State, where he coached future NFL first round pick Bradley Chubb and even played for coach Ed Orgeron at USC in the late 1990's during Orgeron's first stint with the program. He later became Orgeron's defensive line coach at Ole Miss in 2002.

Orgeron recently talked about what he was looking for in his defensive coordinator search and when the Saints season ended on Sunday, it became clear that Nielsen would be a prime candidate for the position.

"I’m a fundamental guy. Whether it’s a 4-3 or 3-4, me personally I think you have to have both with the (modern) offenses," Orgeron said. "I didn’t see anyone shutting down these offenses this year. As defensive coaches we have to learn how to do it. I’ve interviewed some coaches who have some very good ideas, but I haven’t found the right fit yet. But we’re going to.”