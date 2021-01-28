LSU Football Finalizing Deal With Blake Baker to Coach Linebackers Sports Illustrated Reports

Baker has spent last two seasons as the linebackers coach with the Hurricanes

After the recent hiring of Daronte Jones as defensive coordinator, coach Ed Orgeron has said he wanted to fill the remaining defensive coaching positions swiftly. LSU is finalizing a deal with Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Blake Baker to coach the linebackers according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Baker is also expected to have duties beyond coaching the linebackers on the defensive staff according to Dellenger's report.

The 38-year-old defensive coordinator has some Louisiana ties, much like LSU's new defensive coordinator as he worked alongside current Hurricanes' head coach Manny Diaz at Louisiana Tech back in 2014 and eventually followed Diaz to Miami. Baker served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Louisiana Tech from 2015-18 and had previous stops at Texas and Arkansas State.

In his two seasons as defensive coordinator in Miami, the Canes ranked No. 23 and No. 51 in defense so for Orgeron and LSU to potentially sway him away from that position would be a huge win. Of course the Tigers didn't land their No. 1 or even No. 2 option at defensive coordinator but did land a guy in Jones who has an extensive background in developing talent in the secondary.

Linebacker is one of the positions that will need to develop this offseason so bringing in Baker, a former linebacker himself at Tulane from 2000-04, is a great start.

Of course the Tigers are also hoping to find a defensive line coach to add to its young group of intriguing coaching talent that includes offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas.

“When I look at a candidate, I want to see how the players are going to feel. Number one. Is he going to be able to connect to the players. That’s one of the most important things as a coach. I want to protect our players and have a coach who’s going to love them but who is also going to make them better," Orgeron said.