LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Doesn't Know Extent Of Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury, Talks Oklahoma

News broke Wednesday afternoon that LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had suffered a hamstring injury in practice and that the team was still waiting on the severity of the injury.

While nothing had changed by the time coach Ed Orgeron spoke about the injury at his press conference, there was a little more light shed on what took place.

"He went and got some tests today and we're going to know a little bit more towards the end of the week," Orgeron said. "He didn't practice today and couldn't practice today."

Orgeron was hesitant to provide a definitive answer on if Edwards-Helaire will be ready for the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 mainly because the team is still unsure of the extent of the injury.

"It was a non-contact injury and something that was very unusual," Orgeron said.

If Edwards-Helaire is indeed unable to play in the Peach Bowl, freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery will be asked to take on significant roles as well as Chris Curry.

"They've got to step up, next man up," Orgeron said. "If it's their turn and Clyde can't play then they'll step and play very well. I'm still not sure if Clyde can or can't play though."

Orgeron said the versatility of Edwards-Helaire is what makes him so important to the team and that LSU would likely need to use all three running backs to make up for that lost versatility the junior back shows.

Between all of the recruiting talk and injury update with Edwards-Helaire, there is still a game the Tiger are preparing for and Orgeron was asked about Oklahoma on Wednesday.

"They're very strong up front, a lot of stunts, excellent middle linebacker and very fast," Orgeron said of the Sooner defense. "They play hard, only giving up 24 points a game in a conference that scores a lot of points. We're going to have to play very good football especially blocking their stunts up front."

"This is a playoff game and curfew is not going to be as late," Orgeron said. "We're going there to win, this is not time to have fun at a bowl and then win, we've got bigger goals ahead of us."

The Tigers will have a walkthrough Thursday before having a few days off and leave on Dec. 22 for Atlanta, where the team will spend the next week fine tuning for the Sooners.

"Our guys have had a tremendous attitude," Orgeron said. "They're fired up and I can see it. By the end of Thursday we should almost be ready to play the game. We're going to have a regular week in Atlanta and repeat the same gameplan and be ready to go."