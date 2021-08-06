LSU Football's Start To 2022 Recruiting Class Adressing Biggest Area of Need on Roster

Tigers with one of the deeper offensive line classes in the country and likely isn't finished

The Tigers needed to secure a really top-notch offensive line class this year. With three offensive line commitments in the class already, and a few top targets in sight, there’s a good chance LSU makes it mark.

LSU needs some beef. Last year the Tigers landed three offensive lineman, and that total is probably at least one shy of what the LSU coaching staff would have preferred. With the class of 2022, there’s an added emphasis towards landing offensive line prospects.

Here’s a closer look at what LSU brought into the recruiting class thus far, as well as where LSU stands with a couple of its top targets.

The LSU Offensive Line Commitments

The Tigers already secured the commitments of three offensive line targets, all hailing from inside the state of Louisiana. Each of these three players complement one another well.

The most noted prospect of the group would be offensive tackle Will Campbell. The offensive tackle that runs like a tight end is one of the nation’s top overall offensive lineman, and he’s capable of playing either tackle or guard position. Look for the Monroe (La.) Neville prep talent to transition smoothly to Baton Rouge and make an impact at LSU at some point during the 2022 football season. He’s joined by two other in-state offensive lineman that are more likely to play inside than outside, but there’s another year of high school football film to examine.

Emery Jones is quite athletic and flexible; considering he’s 6’4”, 340-pounds that’s impressive. Jones has the agility one seeks in an offensive tackle, yet plays with the power of an offensive guard. As one looks towards the future of LSU’s offensive line, the possibility of placing Jones next to Campbell does sound pretty good. Now, could Jones also play tackle? Absolutely. He’s that athletic. It’s up to LSU to coach Jones up and make sure he’s in the best position to help the Tigers regardless of the position he plays. The Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic player has a world of upside, as does the third member of the LSU offensive line commitments.

The final recruit from the list of committed offensive lineman would be Bo Bordelon. He plays for New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman, the same team as 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning. He proved to be one of New Orleans best offensive line prospects over the course of the past season. Bordelon could play guard or tackle, much like Jones, once he arrives in Baton Rouge. Now, with only three offensive line recruits from the class of 2021, the Tigers need to land at least one more ‘big fella’ within the trenches.

Prime Target Trending Towards Tigers?

A good possibility would be Malik Agbo, a gigantic offensive tackle from Federal Way (Wash.) High School. Standing 6’6”, and weighing 320-pounds, Agbo is another versatile offensive line prospect. He’s pegged to play offensive tackle and that’s something the Tigers need. Additionally, Agbo’s strength and athleticism could allow him to play offensive guard and line up next to at least one of Campbell or Jones at some point, assuming he joins the LSU fold.

Agbo’s recruitment has been difficult to project with programs from across the country recruiting him. Miami, Oklahoma, Florida and several other programs continue to battle for his services.

Whether it’s Agbo or another offensive lineman, the Tigers simply need to secure at least four, if not five, total offensive line commitments. This is the SEC, where games are often won or lost in the trenches. It’s best if the Tigers two-class recruiting total along the offensive line reaches eight players, and that means two more recruits being added. Agbo would be an excellent step in the right direction for that to happen.

Key Offensive Line Recruits Still on the Board

As the Tigers coaching staff attempts to reel in the best of the best up front, there have been consistent names to remember. Two of those prominent prospects hail from Texas.

Kam Dewberry is still weighing his options, and he officially visited LSU (June 4) already. He’s also taken visits to Texas A&M (June 18) and Ohio State (June 25). There’s also an impending visit to Norman, Okla. to visit the Sooners (Sep. 17).

Dewberry, who plays for Humble (Texas) Atascocita, fits the mold of a player similar to Jones; he can play multiple positions. Dewberry will be looked at as a tackle and he’s most likely to end up there, but the possibility of playing offensive guard also exists. He’s already 6’4”, 315-pounds, so there’s certainly plenty of size for either position. More importantly, Dewberry moves well in space. Dewberry’s athleticism will allow the LSU coaches an opportunity to examine how he can best impact the Tigers assuming he does indeed join the Tigers come 2022.

Another prime offensive line target would be Devon Campbell. He plays for Arlington (Texas) Bowie. The 6’3”, 315-pound interior offensive lineman can really plow through defenders, and it’s a major reason why programs from across the country are after his services.

Depending on one’s sources, Campbell is probably a Texas lean at this point in the recruiting game. He’s still on the board for the Tigers and he could be a great addition to the LSU football class.