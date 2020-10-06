SI.com
SEC Monitoring Hurricane Delta, LSU Football Matchup Against Missouri Hangs in the Balance

Glen West

As the threat of another hurricane making landfall in Louisiana this season, the SEC announced on Tuesday that it is keeping a close eye on the weather activity out in the gulf. 

The latest tracking on Hurricane Delta doesn't look promising, as the storm has the potential to grow into a Category 3 storm in the next 24 hours. Furthermore, "the storm is expected to make landfall across the northern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico as a likely Category 4 by Wednesday, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy."

Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards warned Louisiana residents of the storm Monday, and the governor's office will start giving daily updates on Tuesday.

"It is common for many people to experience hurricane fatigue during a busy season, but we need everyone to take this threat seriously," Bel Edwards said. "That starts with staying weather aware and watching for updates from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service office for your region and your local media. While we hope the forecast improves, we must prepare for the threat on hand."

The governor's office will start providing media briefings on Tuesday to prepare for the potential threat of Hurricane Delta. At this time there have been no plans regarding LSU's football game this weekend against Missouri. 

LSU games have been postponed or moved in recent years including the BYU game in 2017 due to Hurricane Harvey, Florida in 2016 for Hurricane Matthew and South Carolina in 2015 for Hurricane Joaquin.

Updates will likely come within the next 48 hours depending on how the hurricane grows and shifts in the Gulf of Mexico. There is always the potential of moving the game to Missouri but as of now the school is still monitoring the storm, an LSU spokesperson told the Athletic.

We'll continue to update as more information is provided.

