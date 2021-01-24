Report: LSU to Interview Vikings DB Coach Daronte Jones for Defensive Coordinator Position

As LSU's search for a defensive coordinator continues on its winding, unpredictable path, more news is starting to surface on who the Tigers are considering for the position. After it was reported this week that the program had reached out to Gerogia linebacker coach Glenn Schumann, the Tigers are dipping their toes into the NFL waters for the search.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, LSU is set to interview Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for its vacant defensive coordinator position.

Jones has spent the last five years in the NFL as a secondary/defensive backs coach, most recently with the Vikings for two seasons and the Cincinnati Bengals before that. He's spent the last 18 years coaching football at various levels, including stops in the early 2000's at Jeanerette and Franklin high schools right here in Louisiana.

He also served as the defensive backs coach for Wisconsin back in 2015 under then Badger defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

The Tigers have been looking to fill this position for over a month, one that Ed Orgeron has said repeatedly he'd like to take his time with, though he probably would've preferred the job be filled by this point.

“When I look at a candidate, I want to see how the players are going to feel. Number one. Is he going to be able to connect to the players. That’s one of the most important things as a coach. I want to protect our players and have a coach who’s going to love them but who is also going to make them better," Orgeron said.

"When that coach gets up in front of our offense or defense, is he going to have a presence? Number two is fundamentals. I’m a fundamental guy. Whether it’s a 4-3 or 3-4, me personally I think you have to have both with the (modern) offenses. I didn’t see anyone shutting down these offenses this year. As defensive coaches we have to learn how to do it. I’ve interviewed some coaches who have some very good ideas, but I haven’t found the right fit yet. But we’re going to.”

So with two names floating around as potential candidates, the question now becomes when a decision will ultimately be made and will it come with any surprises.