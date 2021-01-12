Report: LSU Interviewing Mississippi State's Zach Arnett for Defensive Coordinator Position

It appears LSU football has found another candidate for its vacant defensive coordinator position. On Tuesday, Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was reportedly in town to interview for the position, according to Ben Portnoy of The Dispatch.

The 34-year-old Arnett just completed his first year as the Bulldogs defensive coordinator after spending eight years of his coaching career at San Diego State. Arnett did an impressive job with the Bulldogs considering multiple midseason opt outs and reports of team disfunction threatened the team throughout the season.

Mississippi State went just 3-7 in the shortened SEC schedule but did win the Armed Forces Bowl over Tulsa to cap off the season. The Bulldogs finished No. 5 in the SEC in total defense while also being one of the more efficient red zone defenses in the conference and forcing 18 turnovers, which was top four in the SEC as well.

Bringing in Arnett to interview for the job continues the running theme with this round of hires for the Tigers. A young, energetic coach looking to move up in the coaching ranks seems to be the approach as Arnett, Freeman, offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas are all under the age of 40.

It's important to note that this was just an interview and there is no decision imminent as Ed Orgeron said Tuesday on Off the Bench that the Tigers plan on taking their time in regards to this hire. LSU had previously been heavily interested in Marcus Freeman, bringing him down for an interview before he ultimately elected to accept the Notre Dame defensive coordinator position.

"Looking good, we have a lot of great candidates, it's about getting the right fit," Orgeron said. "Hopefully we can get it within the next week but we're gonna take our time and get the right people in here. I think eventually all the pieces will fit together."