LSU and Florida State Agree to Neutral-Site Games in 2022 and 2023

For the first time in nearly three decades, two of college football's most storied programs will be facing each other once again. LSU announced in a press release Tuesday morning it's agreed to play a neutral-site series with Florida State in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In 2022 the game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and in 2023 it will be played in the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be played Sun, Sept. 4 in the 2022 season and Sun, Sept. 3 in the 2023 season.

LSU has only played in Sunday games twice in its history, against Virginia Tech in 2002 and Miami in 2018, a game played at AT & T Stadium. The Tigers have been looking for a neutral-site game in the Superdome for years and finally got their wish with this new agreement.

"Our team looks forward to playing Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons," coach Ed Orgeron said. "To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team. Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere at any time."

LSU is currently 2-7 in the all-time series with Florida State but hasn't faced the Seminoles since the 1991 season, a game Florida State win 27-16.

"LSU and Florida State are two of college football's most iconic brands, and we look forward to renewing this series," Peter Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and ESPN Events, said. "When scheduling neutral-site games, our goal is always to provide fans and viewers an incredible matchup, and we feel we've done exactly that with these highly-anticipated events."

In addition to Florida State in the 2022 and 2023 seasons LSU has home-and-home series planned with UCLA (2022, 24), Clemson (2025, 26), Oklahoma (2027, 28) and Arizona State (2029, 30).