LSU Football Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Building That Connection With Quarterback Myles Brennan

Despite winning a national championship, despite winning the prestigious Biletnikoff award, despite being named a first-team All-American, LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase is motivated.

The rising junior, who just set every single-season program receiving record there is after a 2019 season that included 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, still has more to prove.

"What motivates me is the younger kids that came in," Chase said on the Hey Fightin' podcast. "I know when I came in, I didn't know anybody, I didn't want to talk to anyone, I just wanted to come in and work. I know something so small as that can trigger something big for somebody who's not playing."

Setting that good example for the freshmen like Kayshon Boutte, Koy Moore and Alex Adams as well as sophomore Trey Palmer is what fuels Chase to be the best he can each and every practice, each and every rep. Chase compared his leadership style to that of his former teammate Joe Burrow.

Like Burrow, Chase doesn't like to talk a lot and instead leads through his actions, preparation and relentless pursuit of being the best he can. The rising junior out of Rummel High School needs 909 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 to surpass Josh Reed and Dwayne Bowe for most receiving yards and touchdowns in program history.

"I take that Joe approach, I don't really talk a lot, I'm not really one of those talkative guys but if I have something to say I will let them know," Chase said. "I like to let my work show that I'm working so that's one way I prove every day that I'm a leader."

After having such an historic season, it's easy to get complacent in the offseason. Keep in mind, Chase is a sure fire top-10 pick in next year's NFL draft barring a drastic falloff or significant injury. He proved to be a No. 1 receiver in 2019 pretty much from the start because of his strong, physical style of play and ability to attack the ball no matter where it's placed.

While he's always been in good shape, Chase has spent this offseason making sure he's in great shape physically because he knows what's coming. Opposing defenses are devising gameplans to take him out of the game and make one of the other weapons on LSU's team beat them.

"Last year I was in good shape but I know I could've been in better shape," Chase said. "I still work on my hands catching, I still do 10,000 balls over the summer time, it's just the small things I've been working on."

As LSU prepares for the upcoming season--which is now set to start on Sept. 26 after the SEC announced a switch to an all-conference schedule--Chase says his days consist of workouts, a little school in the afternoon and practice.

If junior quarterback Myles Brennan wants to get some extra routes in during the afternoon, Chase will have time for that as well. Being the following act to Joe Burrow is something that Brennan himself has talked about as the 2020 season approaches.

“It’s my time,” he said. “I fully understand that. And I’m going to do everything in my power to take full advantage of that.”

For Chase, he's seen first hand for weeks now just how different and more comfortable Brennan looks behind center. The receivers and Brennan come together three times a week to throw, which Chase said has done wonders for communication.

"So far I see Myles doing very good," Chase said. "Me and Myles have been on the money, we have the same mindset and are on the same page. Just three times a week can help us be a step better with our communication. One thing you need with your quarterback is chemistry especially for a receiver. Last year I know me and Joe ended up clicking on the same page without even trying. I know if I can get that same thing with Myles we'll definitely be great together."